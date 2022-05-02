Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Market in Japan to record USD 1.79 Bn growth | Automotive segment to account for maximum market share | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The artificial intelligence in manufacturing and supply chain market size in Japan is expected to increase by USD 1.79 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 13.27% during the forecast period. According to the report the automotive segment will have the largest share of the market and is expected to create significant growth opportunities for market players.

The artificial intelligence in manufacturing and supply chain market in Japan is fragmented due to the presence of several vendors. Technavio identifies Alphabet Inc., General Electric Co., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., RapidMiner Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Siemens AG as some of the major market participants.

Although the demand for automation to improve productivity, rise in investments and research and development in AI startups, and evolving industrial IoT and big data integration will offer immense growth opportunities, the shortage of AI technology experts will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Market in Japan 2022-2026: Segmentation

The artificial intelligence in manufacturing and supply chain market in Japan is segmented as below:

End-user

Automotive



Aerospace



Building Construction



Chemical



Others

Type

Software



Hardware



Other Services

The automotive industry is the prime end-user in the market. The increase in the production and sales of automobiles globally is driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period. Similarly, by type, the software segment will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our artificial intelligence in manufacturing and supply chain market report covers the following areas:

Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Market in Japan 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the artificial intelligence in manufacturing and supply chain market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the artificial intelligence in manufacturing and supply chain market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Market 2022-2026 in Japan: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist artificial intelligence in manufacturing and supply chain market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the artificial intelligence in manufacturing and supply chain market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the artificial intelligence in manufacturing and supply chain market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial intelligence in manufacturing and supply chain market vendors

Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing and Supply Chain Market in Japan: Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.27% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.79 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.25 Regional analysis APAC Performing market contribution Japan at 100% Key consumer countries Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., General Electric Co., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., RapidMiner Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Siemens AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Systems Software

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 06: Japan - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Japan market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 17: Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 19: Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Aerospace - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Building construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 21: Building construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Building construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Chemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 23: Chemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Chemical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 28: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 29: Comparison by Type

6.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Others services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Others services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Others services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 38: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor Landscape

Exhibit 39: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 40: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 41: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 42: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 43: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 44: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 45: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 46: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 47: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 48: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 49: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 50: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 51: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.5 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 52: Intel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 53: Intel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 54: Intel Corp - Key news



Exhibit 55: Intel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 56: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 International Business Machines Corp.

10.7 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 61: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 63: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 64: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 65: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 NVIDIA Corp.

Exhibit 66: NVIDIA Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 67: NVIDIA Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 68: NVIDIA Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: NVIDIA Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 RapidMiner Inc.

Exhibit 70: RapidMiner Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 71: RapidMiner Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 72: RapidMiner Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Salesforce.com Inc.

Exhibit 73: Salesforce.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Salesforce.com Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 75: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 76: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 77: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Siemens AG

Exhibit 81: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 82: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 83: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: Siemens AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 86: Research Methodology



Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 88: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations

