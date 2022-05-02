Signet Ring Specialist, Rebus, Brings its Award-Winning Team Stateside, with a Los Angeles Trunk Show this June

After a two-year hiatus, Rebus returns to the USA for its fifth trunk show, featuring artisan-crafted, hand engraved jewelry.

LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2022 Honoring the preservation of hand engraving and metalsmithing techniques, Rebus offers exquisite one-of-a-kind signet ring, pendant, and cufflink designs. Manifesting the vision of each client into wearable luxury, Rebus renders meaningful initials, symbols and images into precious metal and gemstones. This June, the award-winning Hatton-Garden team will be hosting its fifth trunk show in the United States, at the glamorous London West Hollywood Hotel at Beverly Hills, from Friday June 10 - Sunday June 12, 2022.

Emmet Smith, Founder of Rebus, says, "All our products are individually handmade in our highly regarded London workshop. The trunk show will give us an opportunity to showcase our jewelry in person, demonstrating the highly skilled techniques we employ, as we will have one of our master engravers in attendance. We enjoy collaborating with and supporting customers to help them achieve their design objectives, creating something valued and desirable to be enjoyed for a lifetime."

The London workshop is renowned for its reverse carved signet rings, elegant for every day wear, which double as signature wax seals for handwritten correspondence. Whether looking to self-purchase, gift another, commemorate a loved one, or create rings together, the design journey with Rebus is distinct and personal. Private consultations offer a chance to meet with signet ring experts Rachel Constantine and Merryn Milton, to browse the company's feature collection. In addition, Matthew Hart, one of Rebus' master engravers, will be present to demonstrate traditional hand engraving techniques. Each private appointment will offer an opportunity to try on a variety of jewelry styles, metals, shapes, sizes, and browse gemstone options. In addition, the Rebus team will work with clients on bespoke imagery or monogram designs. Every Rebus commission is handcrafted in the London workshop, then delivered to the US.

"It will be a pleasure to meet customers in person and work with them to explore ideas and offer advice on how to best to achieve their style aspirations," says Rachel Constantine, Marketing Director for Rebus. "Our products are considered investment pieces, appreciated equally by lovers of craft and classic style, and also those that prefer cutting edge fashion."

For more information about Rebus, visit https://rebussignetrings.com/. To learn more about the Los Angeles Trunk show, and to schedule an in-person consultation, book online here on Eventbrite. For trunk show questions, email Rachel Constantine at Rachel@rebussignetrings.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7405 5188. For press inquiries, contact Pietra Communications at info@pietrapr.com or call 212-913-9761.

About Rebus

Rebus is the UK's premier creator of hand-crafted signet rings. The company was founded by Emmet Smith in 2005 as a department within R.H. Wilkins, the renowned engravers based in London's Hatton Garden. The Rebus team is made up of award-winning hand engravers and goldsmiths, all with a heartfelt commitment to beautiful engraving using traditional hand tools. Over the years, R.H. Wilkins and the Rebus team have won over twenty awards, and it is a tradition to have two apprentices at any time who are indentured through Goldsmiths' Hall.

