Glion Institute of Higher Education introduces a free online course focused on the global luxury industry

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a centerpiece of Glion Institute of Higher Education 60th Anniversary celebrations this year, the institution is delighted to announce the launch of a free online course dedicated to the luxury industry, with a special focus on the ever-evolving luxury customer relationship.

The course, entitled 'The Luxury Industry: Customers and Luxury Experiences', launches on 16th May. It is led by Dr. Barbara Czyzewska, Academic Dean & Head of Luxury Brand Strategy Specialization.

By making this learning available free of charge Glion aims to give something back to an industry with which the hospitality school has been working so closely throughout the past six decades.

Taught across three modules of three hours' duration each, the course is perfect for luxury professionals looking to deepen their industry knowledge. It is equally suited to individuals with ambitions to switch careers into luxury, as well as anyone interested in discovering more about the luxury business.

The course content will be delivered via the FutureLearn platform, its syllabus includes:

Origins and definitions of luxury

Cultural perspectives of luxury

The value of luxury

The luxury customer experience, including co-creation, personalization, and best practices

The changing face of the luxury customer experience

Using data in the luxury industry

Find out more and register to participate: https://www.futurelearn.com/courses/luxury-industry-customers-experiences?utm_campaign=glion_bau&utm_medium=pr&utm_source=news

About Glion Institute of Higher Education

Founded in 1962, Glion Institute of Higher Education is a Swiss institution offering bachelor's and master's degrees in hospitality, luxury and finance to an international student body across three campuses in Switzerland and London, UK.

Glion is ranked among the world's top five higher education institutions for hospitality and leisure management, and in the top three number for employer reputation since its entry in the ranking in 2018. (QS World University Rankings by Subject, 2022).

Part of Sommet Education, worldwide leader in hospitality education, Glion is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).

For more information, visit glion.edu

Media Contact: media@sommet-education.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1807551/Glion_Institute.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glion-institute-of-higher-education-introduces-a-free-online-course-focused-on-the-global-luxury-industry-301537007.html

SOURCE Glion Institute of Higher Education