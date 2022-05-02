AV Logistics Named the Home Depot Dray Partner of the Year

AV Logistics, a drayage and intermodal asset-based 3PL that services some of the country's largest retailers, is proud to have been chosen The Home Depot's 2021 Dray Partner of the Year.

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AV Logistics, a drayage and intermodal asset-based 3PL that services some of the country's largest retailers, has been named The Home Depot's 2021 Dray Partner of the Year. This is the fifth year The Home Depot has bestowed this prestigious award and the third time AV Logistics has been selected for the honor.

"Doing good work and providing excellent customer service is always its own reward, but we are grateful and humbled to be appreciated this way from such a valued customer," said Mike Bifulco, President of AV Logistics. "It's also a testament to the hard work of our employees and all who work on behalf of The Home Depot at AV Logistics."

The Home Depot Dray Partner of the Year award is given to a drayage management firm who consistently demonstrates efficiency in managing high volumes of drayage, flexibility, and overall partnership with the company. AV Logistics has been serving The Home Depot since September 2000 and handles more than 120,000+ of shipping containers for the company each year.

"With today's rapidly changing market conditions continuously affecting drayage operations, our clients are depending on us to continually improve processes to keep their drayage as efficient as possible," said Peter Pace, Vice President of Sales at AV Logistics.

Most recently, AV Logistics has released a new drayage management visibility solution called Coreviz. The proprietary, powerful platform for drayage operations gives customers a critical view into each shipping container's journey based on industry-leading, accurate, real-time information.

To learn more about this award or AV Logistics drayage services, contact Peter Pace, Vice President of Sales at ppace@av-ck.com or 201-960-3159.

About AV Logistics

AV Logistics is a drayage and intermodal asset-based management company and 3PL with a passion for detail, established in 2000. Headquartered in Fleming Island, Florida, AV Logistics provides comprehensive international and domestic services, as well as a variety of intermodal services throughout the United States. AV Logistics currently handles over 750,000 container moves per year and serves some of the country's largest retailers in conjunction with their sister company, C&K Trucking. In 2022, AV Logistics launched Coreviz, a proprietary drayage management platform to offer customers insightful data and clear visibility of their shipping containers to result in better decisions, outcomes, and efficiencies. Visit online at AV-Logistics.com or contact Peter Pace, Vice President of Sales at ppace@av-ck.com or 201-960-3159.

