PIRC Named a Top Cybersecurity Services Company by UpCity

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New York City-based Partners in Regulatory Compliance (PIRC), which offers consultative cybersecurity and risk management services has been recognized as a nationally trusted cybersecurity services provider by UpCity.

A resource that helps connect businesses to service providers they can trust, UpCity uses its proprietary algorithm to analyze several digital factors used to measure the credibility, trustworthiness, and recommendability of B2B service providers across the U.S. and Canada. Digital data points such as reviews (both on UpCity and other third-party review sites), presence in relevant search results, domain authority, website speed and experience help UpCity connect businesses with reliable, outstanding service providers such as Partners in Regulatory Compliance.

"With countless junctions where leaks, breaches, and slip-ups can occur, there's more need today than ever for reliable compliance and cybersecurity experts. We're proud to help businesses secure their data, navigate regulatory compliance, and operate safely, with minimal risk. This is one reason our company has been recognized by UpCity as not only one of the best cybersecurity companies in our area but also nationally," explains Daniel Haurey Jr, founding member of PIRC. "We take our responsibility as a cybersecurity and compliance services partner incredibly seriously, understanding that a single attack can permanently shut a business down. To be recognized for our diligence and commitment to our customers is a truly an honor."

Dan Olson, CEO of UpCity, called out the company for their depth of knowledge: "Partners in Regulatory Compliance are true experts in their field. They don't just talk the talk—they truly walk the walk. We're proud to call them part of the UpCity community."

PIRC's recognition was driven in large part by its perfect 5-star UpCity review rating. Examples of feedback shared by PIRC customers include:

"PIRC has not only provided excellent and timely advice and service to our law firm but has always been there for our clients to analyze issues, provide technical solutions to create or supplement a secure work environment, address data breach issues or work with our firm to more appropriately secure our clients and their data." - Michael Feldman

"Our NJ-Based insurance firm hired PIRC for penetration testing services. I was as impressed with the level of detail and thoroughness that went onto the project as I was with the professionalism of the ethical hacker and the rest of the PIRC team. I would certainly hire them again." - An UpCity Verified Reviewer

To learn more about PIRC, visit http://www.piregcompliance.com or email info@piregcompliance.com.

About PIRC

PIRC is a cybersecurity consultancy that provides innovative answers to the growing, complex need for cybersecurity in organizations facing regulatory compliance controls. By addressing the full range of digital and human threats to create a compliant, secure environment, PIRC ensures customers are meeting their professional, ethical and legal commitment to protect the sensitive data they work with and store on behalf of their clients.

