Inmarsat to Provide Satellite Connectivity for the OceanGate Expeditions 2022 Titanic Expedition

Inmarsat provides modern wireless communications to maritime vessels as required by SOLAS Convention originally adopted in the aftermath of Titanic's tragic sinking.

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From the historic harbor in St. John's, Newfoundland, OceanGate Expeditions announces Inmarsat as the satellite service provider for the 2022 Titanic Expedition. Inmarsat's Fleet Xpress high speed satellite service will enable OceanGate Expeditions' at-sea crew to instantly connect with scientific and operational resources anywhere in the world and to share important findings immediately while enhancing safety for the entire operation.

Following the tragic loss of life in the sinking of the RMS Titanic, the International Convention for Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) was adopted. Over the years the SOLAS Convention evolved as maritime technologies evolved. Inmarsat (originally International Mobile Satellite Organization) was established in 1979 by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to provide modern wireless communications to maritime vessels and served as a crucial advancement in maritime safety.

In 1992 the IMO, the United Nations agency responsible for ship safety, began the phase-in of a new system called Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS). Inmarsat became the first satellite operator to meet the stringent requirements of the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) for global safety communications. Today, it remains the only organization offering the service worldwide.

"The Marconi radio used on the Titanic had a range of only a few hundred nautical miles. Today, the satellite service provided by Inmarsat gives us instant, reliable, global reach. Inmarsat's services are crucial to our ability to operate safely and efficiently," says Stockton Rush, President, OceanGate Expeditions.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with Inmarsat for the second year of our multi-disciplinary study of the Titanic, its archaeology, and its marine ecosystem. Inmarsat satellite connectivity will support our extended team's efforts to understand what the next 110 years hold for the Titanic," explains Rush, President.

"It is with great pride that Inmarsat continues to support the important work that OceanGate Expeditions and its team of experts, scientists, maritime archaeologists, and marine biologists are doing to document the wreck of the Titanic for future generations," says Eric Griffin, Vice President, Offshore Energy & Fish, Maritime Division, Inmarsat.

"Our advanced satellite services save lives and provide connectivity to vessels working in remote and challenging maritime locations around the globe. We're here to keep mariners safe. Inmarsat was originally created to develop a satellite communications network for protecting lives at sea and we are deeply proud of our safety heritage," shares Griffin.

The 2022 Titanic Expedition will embark from St. John's, Newfoundland on June 15. The wreck of the Titanic lies roughly 400 nautical miles off the coast of St. John's in the Atlantic Ocean. The port is the closest major port to the location of the wreck of the Titanic.

Aspiring Mission Specialists interested in supporting the Titanic Expedition should contact OceanGate Expeditions for qualifications, availability, and additional details.

###

OceanGate Expeditions

Media Inquiries | Lisa Dreher | lisa.dreher@oceangateexpeditions.com | +1 425-442-1301

Expedition Inquiries | Kyle Bingham | kyle.bingham@oceangateexpeditions.com | +1 425-595-6343

Investor Inquiries | Bob Shuman | robert.shuman@oceangatexpeditions.com | +1 425-595-5017

Business Inquiries | Bob Shuman | robert.shuman@oceangatexpeditions.com | +1 425-595-5017

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD IMAGES

ABOUT INMARSAT

Inmarsat is the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications. It owns and operates the world's most diverse global portfolio of mobile telecommunications satellite networks, and holds a multi-layered, global spectrum portfolio, covering L-band, Ka-band and S-band, enabling unparalleled breadth and diversity in the solutions it provides. Inmarsat's long-established global distribution network includes not only the world's leading channel partners but also its own strong direct retail capabilities, enabling end to end customer service assurance.

The company has an unrivalled track record of operating the world's most reliable global mobile satellite telecommunications networks, sustaining business and mission critical safety & operational applications for more than 40 years. It is also a major driving force behind technological innovation in mobile satellite communications, sustaining its leadership through a substantial investment and a powerful network of technology and manufacturing partners.

Inmarsat operates across a diversified portfolio of sectors with the financial resources to fund its business strategy and holds leading positions in the Maritime, Government, Aviation and Enterprise satcoms markets, operating consistently as a trusted, responsive and high-quality partner to its customers across the globe.

For further information, follow us: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram.

ABOUT OCEANGATE EXPEDITIONS

OceanGate Expeditions, Ltd. is dedicated to direct human exploration of the undersea world. The organization conducts undersea expeditions to explore and chronicle the 95% of the seafloor that man has never visited including iconic shipwrecks, hydrothermal vents, deep-sea canyons, and uncommon biological events. These expeditions, to depths approaching 4,000 meters (13,123 feet), provide rare opportunities for citizen scientists to observe the mysteries of the deep sea and expand our understanding of our home, the blue planet. Visit http://www.oceangateexpeditions.com.

Follow OceanGate Expeditions on: YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

Media Contact

Lisa Dreher, OceanGate Expeditions, 1 425-442-1301, lisa@oceangate.com

SOURCE OceanGate Expeditions