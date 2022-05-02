Striking Pink Signage Calls Out Antisemitism in New Jersey in May

Powerful messages and edgy themes on Mercer County buses and billboards take aim at the alarming rise of U.S. antisemitism. The region's Jewish Federation teams with JewBelong to provoke dialogue and broaden public awareness of antisemitic challenges.

PRINCETON, N.J., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Antisemitism which has been spiking across the United States reached new heights in 2021 according to an April 26 report [1] from the Anti-Defamation League, and New Jersey's Mercer County has been rated in the top five state counties for most documented antisemitic incidents [2] in 2020. Tackling this issue, the nonprofit Jewish Federation of Princeton Mercer Bucks has announced its leadership of an intensive effort to combat antisemitism locally and help create a safer environment for Jewish individuals living in the greater Mercer, New Jersey region.

The Jewish Federation, in partnership with JewBelong, is bringing their bright-pink awareness campaign using pithy, thought-provoking messaging to the central New Jersey county. JewBelong, a nonprofit organization known for antisemitism awareness, has launched major visibility campaigns in U.S. cities from New York, Philadelphia, and Boston to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and most recently Miami.

The Mercer County campaign will launch with its own outdoor, print and online advertising spree on Monday, May 2, and running through May 29. The campaign includes a Jewish American Heritage Festival event scheduled for 2pm to 5pm on May 15 in Princeton's Palmer Square, featuring Kosher food trucks and musical performances by the Maccabeats and Princeton University's Jewish a cappella group Koleinu.

The campaign's creative centers on short, thought-provoking statements, such as one roadway sign reading, "Can a billboard end antisemitism? No," it answers, underscoring the importance of individual action: "But you're not a billboard."

Other bus wraps and print and digital ads offer powerful affirmations such as, "I promise to love being Jewish 10x more than anyone hates me for it." Another challenges doubters to walk a mile in another person's shoes: "Here's an idea: Let's ask everyone who's wondering if Jew hate is real to wear a yarmulke for a week, and report back." According to the Jewish Federation of Princeton Mercer Bucks, advertisements have been secured in varied media, including:

A prominent billboard on Route 1

Five New Jersey Transit buses and shuttles with routes through Mercer County

Half-page advertisements in all local Mercer County newspapers.

"May is Jewish American Heritage Month, and we can't think of any better moment to create awareness of the antisemitism Jews across our county face, especially our youth who have experienced hate through social media and bias at school," says Daniel Herscovici, President of the Jewish Federation of Princeton Mercer Bucks, a group with roots dating to the middle 1800s. "Our wish is that Jews across New Jersey and nationwide hold their heads high and be proud of who they are."

Says Mark Merkovitz, Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of Princeton Mercer Bucks, "Our trustees and members are actively supporting this special and timely campaign to combat creeping antisemitism in our region. We experienced a shocking 93% increase in antisemitic incidents in Mercer County in 2020 along with rising distribution of white supremacist propaganda. It's time to make a bold statement against these dangerous trends."

Merkovitz adds that the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has reported that nationwide, antisemitic incidents remain at historically high levels with thousands of reported occurrences. Last year, in fact, followed the third-highest year for antisemitic incidents both in New Jersey and across the nation.[3]

"Antisemitism has become tolerated and normalized in far too many circles across North America," says the cofounder of JewBelong, Archie Gottesman. "The type of hate leveled against Jews followed by the deafening silence from supposedly good people should be abhorrent to anyone who stands for justice. You don't have to be a historian to know that being quiet about hate doesn't stop the haters — it emboldens them. The time when Jewish people would remain silent in hopes that the hate would disappear has long passed."

The Jewish Federation is committed to addressing antisemitic occurrences vocally and respectfully in the Greater Mercer community, to advocate for those who fear retaliation and for those who are growing and exploring their Jewish identity.

For interviews, images and more information on the Jewish Federation of Princeton Mercer Bucks, please contact C.C. Sullivan at 914-462-2096 or Larisa Leffel, Director of Marketing, lleffel@jewishpmb.org.

Media Contact

Larisa Leffel, Jewish Federation of Princeton Mercer Bucks, 1 (609) 219-0555, lleffel@jewishpmb.org

Adam Sullivan, C.C. Sullivan, 2127577932, adam@ccsullivan.com

SOURCE Jewish Federation of Princeton Mercer Bucks