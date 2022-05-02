iaedp™ Foundation Opens "First Call for Proposals" for 2023 Symposium

The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals Foundation (iaedp™) announces a First Call for Proposals – which opened on April 29th -- for its 2023 annual Symposium slated for February 16-19, 2023 at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort in Palm Desert, California. The 2023 Call for Proposals will close on June 30, 2022.
The iaedp™ Foundation is pursuing abstracts on inventive treatment modalities for the many phases of the journey for those with eating disorders -- from denial and resistance to treatment and ultimately recovery.
According to Bonnie Harken, Managing Director of the iaedp™ Foundation, iaedp™ seeks treatment providers from all disciplines to convert ongoing research, brain imaging and treatment updates into meaningful eating disorder treatment protocols.
"Our intention at iaedp™ is to provide training to as many professionals as possible in order to build and develop skills and knowledge about the treatment of eating disorders," says Harken. "The iaedp™ Foundation programs are designed by treatment professionals for treatment professionals working in therapeutic settings."
The iaedp™ Foundation asks that professionals include experiential or interactive components in their presentations.
For more information about proposal, go to: https://iaedp.confex.com/iaedp/2023/cfp.cgi
More information about all aspects of the iaedp™ Symposium can be found at iaedp.com.
About the iaedp™ Foundation: Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions. MemberSHARE.iaedp.com is an iaedp™ business journal and online member resource to learn about noteworthy member achievements, continuing education webinars and U.S. and international chapter activity and events; for more information, visit MemberSHARE.
