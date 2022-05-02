Bikes and Ride-ons Market share to register a growth of USD 8.78 billion at a CAGR of 9.33%| Rise in online sales to boost market growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bikes and Ride-ons Market share is estimated to grow by USD 8.78 billion from 2021 to 2026. Factors such as the rise in online sales and increased adoption of multi-channel marketing and promotional strategies by vendors are significantly driving the Bikes and Ride-ons Market.
Our research report on "Bikes and Ride-ons Market for Babies and Children Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-20265" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.
Bikes and Ride-ons Market report key highlights
- Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 8.27%
- Key market segments: Type (manual pedal and push bikes and ride-ons and battery-operated bikes and ride-ons) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
- Key Consumer Region & contribution: North America at 36%
Bikes and Ride-ons Market Scope for Babies and Children
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.33%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 8.78 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.27
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 36%
Key consumer countries
US, Mexico, China, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Early Rider Ltd, Funskool India Ltd, Hasbro Inc., JAKKS Pacific Inc., Kids2 Inc., Mattel Inc., Mekashi Toys Pvt. Ltd., MGA Entertainment Inc., Movetime Technologies Pvt. Ltd., National Products Ltd, Peg Perego Spa, Razor USA LLC, Simba Dickie Group, Toy Quest, Toyzone Impex Pvt. Ltd., Tripple Ess Toys Pvt. Ltd., and Trunki
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!
Bikes and Ride-ons Market Trend
- Increased adoption of multi-channel marketing and promotional strategies by vendors
One of the significant bike and ride-ons market for babies and children market trends that are predicted to favorably influence the industry in the forecast period is increased vendor adoption of multi-channel marketing and promotional methods. Consumer engagement, brand relevance, brand awareness, and directing customers to stores or shopping online are all priorities for vendors.
Direct marketing, which includes e-mails, print advertising, catalogs, and brochures; in-store events; and Internet marketing campaigns are all used by vendors to improve their brand equity and promote their products. In the approaching years, such elements are projected to bolster market expansion even more.
Bikes and Ride-ons Market Challenge
- The increasing popularity of E-games
The growing popularity of e-games is one of the primary hurdles to the worldwide bikes and ride-ons market for babies and children's growth. Children are easily attracted to gaming and animation that can be accessed via PCs, consoles, and mobile phones, which is one of the key reasons for the growing popularity of e-games. The advent of the Xbox Series, for example, offers a direct challenge to the global market for baby and children's bikes and ride-ons.
Many unique games are being released by vendors such as Microsoft for both youngsters and adults. Furthermore, consumer loyalty to bicycles and ride-ons is low. Thus, the increasing popularity of e-games is expected to pose a serious threat to the growth of the market in focus over the next
Get the latest Sample Report for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the Bikes and Ride-ons Market.
Key Market Vendors Insights
The Bikes and Ride-ons Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.
Some of the key market vendors are:
- Early Rider Ltd
- Funskool India Ltd
- Hasbro Inc.
- JAKKS Pacific Inc.
- Kids2 Inc.
- Mattel Inc.
- Mekashi Toys Pvt. Ltd.
- MGA Entertainment Inc.
- Movetime Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- National Products Ltd
- Peg Perego Spa
- Razor USA LLC
- Simba Dickie Group
- Toy Quest
- Toyzone Impex Pvt. Ltd.
- Tripple Ess Toys Pvt. Ltd.
- Trunki
For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by other vendors, Download Sample Report
- Key Segment Analysis by Type
- Manual pedal and push bikes and ride-ons
The manual pedal and push bikes and ride-on items sector would increase significantly in terms of market share for babies and children. Parents are concentrating their purchases on devices that allow youngsters to exercise while having fun while playing. These factors will increase demand for manual pedal and pushbikes, as well as ride-on items, which will drive market expansion in the future years.
- Battery-operated bikes and ride-ons
Regional Market Analysis
North America will account for 36% of the market's growth. In North America, the primary markets for bikes and ride-ons for babies and children are the United States and Mexico. The market in this region will increase faster than the markets in South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
Growing awareness of the negative effects of obesity and the rising incidence of childhood obesity in the region are causing parents to place a greater emphasis on outdoor activities for their children at a young age, facilitating the growth of the bikes and ride-ons market for babies and children in North America over the forecast period.
Request our latest sample for additional highlights and key segments that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Manual pedal and push bikes and ride-ons - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Manual pedal and push bikes and ride-ons - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Manual pedal and push bikes and ride-ons - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Manual pedal and push bikes and ride-ons - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Manual pedal and push bikes and ride-ons - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Battery-operated bikes and ride-ons - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Battery-operated bikes and ride-ons - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Battery-operated bikes and ride-ons - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Battery-operated bikes and ride-ons - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Battery-operated bikes and ride-ons - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Early Rider Ltd
- Exhibit 89: Early Rider Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Early Rider Ltd - Product / Service
- Exhibit 91: Early Rider Ltd - Key offerings
- 10.4 Hasbro Inc.
- Exhibit 92: Hasbro Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 93: Hasbro Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 94: Hasbro Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 95: Hasbro Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 96: Hasbro Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 JAKKS Pacific Inc.
- Exhibit 97: JAKKS Pacific Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 98: JAKKS Pacific Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 99: JAKKS Pacific Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 100: JAKKS Pacific Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Kids2 Inc.
- Exhibit 101: Kids2 Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 102: Kids2 Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 103: Kids2 Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Mattel Inc.
- Exhibit 104: Mattel Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 105: Mattel Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 106: Mattel Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 107: Mattel Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 108: Mattel Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.8 MGA Entertainment Inc.
- Exhibit 109: MGA Entertainment Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 110: MGA Entertainment Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 111: MGA Entertainment Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.9 National Products Ltd
- Exhibit 112: National Products Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 113: National Products Ltd - Product / Service
- Exhibit 114: National Products Ltd - Key offerings
- 10.10 Peg Perego Spa
- Exhibit 115: Peg Perego Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Peg Perego Spa - Key offerings
- 10.11 Toy Quest
- Exhibit 117: Toy Quest - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Toy Quest - Product / Service
- Exhibit 119: Toy Quest - Key offerings
- 10.12 Toyzone Impex Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 120: Toyzone Impex Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Toyzone Impex Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: Toyzone Impex Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 126: Research methodology
- Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 128: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
