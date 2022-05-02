Pediatric Wheelchairs Market to register a growth of USD 767.19 Mn at a CAGR of 6.26%|Enhanced post-treatment services to boost market growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pediatric Wheelchairs Market share is estimated to grow by USD 767.19 million from 2021 to 2026. Factors such as enhanced post-treatment services and automation of manually operated products are significantly driving the Pediatric Wheelchairs Market.

Our research report on "Pediatric Wheelchairs Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.

Pediatric Wheelchairs Market report key highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 5.44%

Key market segments: Product (manual wheelchairs and powered wheelchairs) and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW))

Key Consumer Region & contribution: North America at 40%

Pediatric Wheelchairs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.26% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 767.19 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.44 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Advin Health Care, Akces MED Sp. z o.o., Comfort Orthopedic Co. Ltd., Electric Mobility Euro Ltd., Eurovema Mobility AB, Guangdong Shunde Jieyang Hardware Products Co. Ltd., HD Rehab AB, Heartway Medical Products Co. Ltd. , HOGGI GmbH, Invacare Corp., Karma Medical Products Co. Ltd., Karman Healthcare Inc., Medline Industries Inc., MEYRA GmbH, Momentum Healthcare Ltd., Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA, Permobil AB, RUPIANI sarl, SORG Rollstuhltechnik GmbH Co.KG, and Sunrise Medical LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Pediatric Wheelchairs Market Trend

Automation of manually operated products

One of the important factors driving the growth of the pediatric wheelchair market is the automation of manually operated goods. Patient mobility products have become more automated in recent years, thanks to technological advancements, and may now be controlled and operated with minimal human effort. Several research projects have been launched in order to develop smart, powered wheelchairs that can be controlled by smartphone apps or Bluetooth devices.

People in the United States and Canada, for example, are adopting powered wheelchairs and smart wheelchairs as a result of their high disposable income and healthcare spending. During the projected period, the market expansion would be fueled by rising adoption rates of smart wheelchairs.

Pediatric Wheelchairs Market Challenge

The presence of substitute products

One of the reasons impeding the growth of the pediatric wheelchairs market is the availability of substitute products. Children's walkers, for example, are available with advanced features such as paddles, adjustable forearm support, and braking systems. Wheelchairs, notably pediatric wheelchairs, do, however, have a number of drawbacks in terms of maintenance and repair, size and weight, and maneuverability.

Maintaining and repairing motorized wheelchairs can be far more expensive than maintaining and repairing manual wheelchairs and other medical mobility devices. As a result, the availability of substitute products is projected to stifle market growth over the projection period.

Key Market Vendors Insights

The Pediatric Wheelchairs Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

Advin Health Care

Akces MED Sp. z o.o.

Comfort Orthopedic Co. Ltd.

Electric Mobility Euro Ltd.

Eurovema Mobility AB

Guangdong Shunde Jieyang Hardware Products Co. Ltd.

HD Rehab AB

Heartway Medical Products Co. Ltd.

HOGGI GmbH

Invacare Corp.

Karma Medical Products Co. Ltd.

Karman Healthcare Inc.

Medline Industries Inc.

MEYRA GmbH

Momentum Healthcare Ltd.

Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA

Permobil AB

RUPIANI sarl

SORG Rollstuhltechnik GmbH Co.KG

Sunrise Medical LLC

Key Segment Analysis by Product

Manual Wheelchair

The manual wheelchairs segment will gain considerable market share in pediatric wheelchairs. The increase in disposable income will result in a rise in healthcare costs. The move-in people's choices from low-end mobility goods like canes, crutches, and walkers to manual pediatric wheelchairs, which are more convenient, will lead to an increase in demand. Vendors will be compelled to extend their product portfolios and market reach as a result of the growing demand, which will propel the market forward throughout the forecast period.

Powered Wheelchair

Regional Market Analysis

North America will account for 40% of the market's growth. In North America, the United States is the most important market for pediatric wheelchairs. The market in this region will grow at a slower rate than the market in Europe.

Over the projected period, the high prevalence of physical disabilities among children would aid the expansion of the pediatric wheelchairs market in North America.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Manual wheelchairs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Manual wheelchairs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Manual wheelchairs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Manual wheelchairs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Manual wheelchairs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Powered wheelchairs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Powered wheelchairs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Powered wheelchairs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Powered wheelchairs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Powered wheelchairs - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Akces MED Sp. z o.o.

Exhibit 85: Akces MED Sp. z o.o. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Akces MED Sp. z o.o. - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: Akces MED Sp. z o.o. - Key offerings

10.4 Invacare Corp.

Exhibit 88: Invacare Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Invacare Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 90: Invacare Corp. - Key offerings

10.5 Karman Healthcare Inc.

Exhibit 91: Karman Healthcare Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 92: Karman Healthcare Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 93: Karman Healthcare Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Medline Industries Inc.

Exhibit 94: Medline Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Medline Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Medline Industries Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 MEYRA GmbH

Exhibit 97: MEYRA GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 98: MEYRA GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: MEYRA GmbH - Key offerings

10.8 Momentum Healthcare Ltd.

Exhibit 100: Momentum Healthcare Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Momentum Healthcare Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Momentum Healthcare Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 103: Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 104: Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Ottobock SE and Co. KGaA - Key offerings

10.10 Permobil AB

Exhibit 106: Permobil AB - Overview



Exhibit 107: Permobil AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Permobil AB - Key offerings

10.11 SORG Rollstuhltechnik GmbH Co.KG

Exhibit 109: SORG Rollstuhltechnik GmbH Co.KG - Overview



Exhibit 110: SORG Rollstuhltechnik GmbH Co.KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: SORG Rollstuhltechnik GmbH Co.KG - Key offerings

10.12 Sunrise Medical LLC

Exhibit 112: Sunrise Medical LLC - Overview



Exhibit 113: Sunrise Medical LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Sunrise Medical LLC - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 115: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 116: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 117: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 118: Research methodology



Exhibit 119: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 120: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 121: List of abbreviations

