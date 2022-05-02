Phacoemulsification Devices Market Share to Grow by USD 559.66 million | 38% of Market Growth to Originate from North America | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The share of the phacoemulsification devices market is expected to grow by USD 559.66 million from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43% during the forecast period.
The phacoemulsification devices market covers the following areas:
Phacoemulsification Devices Market Sizing
Phacoemulsification Devices Market Forecast
Phacoemulsification Devices Market Analysis
Key Phacoemulsification Devices Market Report Highlights:
- YoY growth (%): 4.15%
- Performing market contribution: North America at 38%
- Key consumer countries: US, Canada
Regional Market Analysis
North America will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. In most countries in North America, the per capita public expenditure on healthcare is increasing every year. For instance, according to The World Bank Group, the health expenditure per capita of the United States (US) leads to the growing adoption of phacoemulsification devices among people with visual impairment due to cataracts. The improved healthcare infrastructure will drive the phacoemulsification devices market growth in North America during the forecast period.
Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies
Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, GlaukosÂ Corp., Haag-Streit AG, HOYA Corp., HumanOptics Holding AG, Lenstec Inc., LIGHTMEDÂ Corp., LUMed GmbH, Medical Technical Products, NIDEK Co. Ltd., Rayner Intraocular LensesÂ Ltd., SIFI SPA, Escalon Medical Corp, STAAR Surgical Co., TOPCON Corp., Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, Halma Plc, and Johnson and Johnson Inc., among others, are few of the key vendors in the phacoemulsification devices market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- Alcon Inc. - The company offers phacoemulsification devices that provide eye care products which include eye vitamin soft gels, systole caps eye vitamin chewable, systole caps eye vitamin tablets, under the brand name of Alcon Inc.
Key Market Drivers
Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the phacoemulsification devices market.
- Increasing prevalence of cataracts:
The number of cataract surgeries performed across the world is estimated to increase from more than 20 million surgeries in 2017 to over 35 million surgeries by 2025. It is considered a significant cause of low vision in developed and developing countries. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) data, more than half of all Americans either suffer from cataracts or have undergone cataract surgery by 80 years of age. Moreover, the geriatric population is growing at a high rate globally. The global geriatric population aged 65 years and above is estimated to increase from approximately 650 million in 2017 to 810 million by 2025. Geriatric patients that have cataracts are increasingly undergoing cataract surgeries. Therefore, the rising demand for cataract procedures will drive the growth of the global phacoemulsification devices market during the forecast period.
Phacoemulsification Devices Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 559.66 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.15
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 38%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, GlaukosÂ Corp., Haag-Streit AG, HOYA Corp., HumanOptics Holding AG, Lenstec Inc., LIGHTMEDÂ Corp., LUMed GmbH, Medical Technical Products, NIDEK Co. Ltd., Rayner Intraocular LensesÂ Ltd., SIFI SPA, Escalon Medical Corp, STAAR Surgical Co., TOPCON Corp., Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, Halma Plc, and Johnson and Johnson Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Phacoemulsification consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Phacoemulsification consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Phacoemulsification consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Phacoemulsification consumables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Phacoemulsification consumables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Phacoemulsification systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Phacoemulsification systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Phacoemulsification systems - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Phacoemulsification systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Phacoemulsification systems - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 83: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Alcon Inc.
- Exhibit 85: Alcon Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 86: Alcon Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 87: Alcon Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 88: Alcon Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- Exhibit 89: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 91: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 92: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 93: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Carl Zeiss AG
- Exhibit 94: Carl Zeiss AG - Overview
- Exhibit 95: Carl Zeiss AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 96: Carl Zeiss AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 97: Carl Zeiss AG - Segment focus
- 10.6 Halma Plc
- Exhibit 98: Halma Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 99: Halma Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 100: Halma Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 101: Halma Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 102: Halma Plc - Segment focus
- 10.7 Johnson and Johnson Inc.
- Exhibit 103: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 104: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 105: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 106: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 107: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.8 LIGHTMED Corp.
- Exhibit 108: LIGHTMED Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 109: LIGHTMED Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.9 LUMed GmbH
- Exhibit 110: LUMed GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 111: LUMed GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 112: LUMed GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.10 Medical Technical Products
- Exhibit 113: Medical Technical Products - Overview
- Exhibit 114: Medical Technical Products - Product / Service
- Exhibit 115: Medical Technical Products - Key offerings
- 10.11 NIDEK Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 116: NIDEK Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 117: NIDEK Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 118: NIDEK Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 119: NIDEK Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: NIDEK Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG
- Exhibit 121: Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 123: Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 127: Research methodology
- Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 129: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations
