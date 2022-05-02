Meaningful Exploration Deciphers the Significance of the Dialogue of Saint Catherine of Sienna

Xulon Press presents a must-have teaching for Christians or anyone who might be curious to learn more about a creationist concept for humanity.
CHULA VISTA, Calif., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Ray A. Hurm provide readers with an enlightening understanding of how the Dialogue of Saint Catherine of Sienna provides the key to eternal life for humanity with its Creator in God's Pearls: Love & Life ($17.99, paperback, 9781662830792; $6.99, e-book, 9781662830808).
Ray A. Hurm takes a dialogue that was transcribed in AD 1385 in Tuscany, Italy and thoroughly explains to readers how it has renewed a profound interest in returning to the foundation of a society under the guidance of America's founding fathers, through humanity's Creator. He wants all to understand that a society's belief in God can benefit from the profound teachings to a similar society in strife that occurred in the 14th and 15th centuries, that were of a Theo-Sociological etiology.
Hurm further explains that Saint Catherine of Siena is recognized as one of the most remarkable women of the Middle Ages. The Dialogue of the spoken Word of God the Father through Catherine, was transcribed by Raymond of Capua and other Dominicans, while she was engaged in mystical trances between 1378-1379. The four major Treatises with ninety subsections are related to Divine Mercy and God's love for humanity, through Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit, embodied in the Holy Trinity for the salvation of souls. Hurm breaks down a difficult 86,000 word read into 28,200 words of salient theological and philosophical concepts of quotes into sentences and paragraphs. As far as the author knows, this easily readable format has not been utilized in any language to date.
When the author was asked what motivated him to write this book, he said, "A Covid-19 Lockdown in March of 2020 coordinated with a stack of 15-20 unread books presented me with a challenge that was initiated with the Dialogue of Saint Catherine of Siena." "I obtained the Dialogue in the bookstore of the Basilica of Saint Dominic in Siena, Italy while on a European vacation some 15 years prior. I projected that I would be able to devote the time and energy for such a theological endeavor during a pending difficult time. I had just finished reading Patricia Churchland's newly published book at the time, Conscience, The Origins of Moral Intuition. The seventh chapter was titled, 'What's Love Got to Do with It?'. The Dialogue answered that question in the affirmative, as everything. In one of its' 91 sections is a parable that refers to a Tree of Love and Life, became the inspiration for six images depicted throughout GOD'S PEARLS, projecting a common theme for each of the four major treatises. God, the Creator of the Universe, has given to humanity a unique individual identity that by following the dictates of this Dialogue provides the key to eternal life for humanity with its Creator."
Raymond Hurm was born in Covington Kentucky and raised between Newport and Fort Thomas, Kentucky. He graduated from the Covington Latin School, Xavier University with a BS in biology and an MD from Loyola University. His surgical residency was at Good Samaritan Hospital. He was commissioned in the United States Air Force as a partially trained surgeon with the rank of Captain, serving in the medical corps with a stint in Vietnam assigned to the U.S. Army. He completed a residency in Urology at the University of Wisconsin. He then founded and developed Urology Specialists Ltd. in Phoenix, Arizona where he remained in private practice for forty-two years. He retired in 2014. He and his wife Eunice of fifty-six years moved into an assisted living at St. Paul's Plaza in Chula Vista, California. This move provided an opportunity to renew his verve in philosophy and theology, where at Xavier he acquired minor degrees in both studies. Hobbies of golf, tennis and sailing all slowed down in 2020 to develop a new career of authorship.
###
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. God's Pearls: Love & Life is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
RAY A HURM MD, Salem Author Services, (602) 509-5887, urologyspecial1945@gmail.com
SOURCE Xulon Press
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.