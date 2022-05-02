Meaningful Exploration Deciphers the Significance of the Dialogue of Saint Catherine of Sienna

Xulon Press presents a must-have teaching for Christians or anyone who might be curious to learn more about a creationist concept for humanity.

CHULA VISTA, Calif., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Ray A. Hurm provide readers with an enlightening understanding of how the Dialogue of Saint Catherine of Sienna provides the key to eternal life for humanity with its Creator in God's Pearls: Love & Life ($17.99, paperback, 9781662830792; $6.99, e-book, 9781662830808).

Ray A. Hurm takes a dialogue that was transcribed in AD 1385 in Tuscany, Italy and thoroughly explains to readers how it has renewed a profound interest in returning to the foundation of a society under the guidance of America's founding fathers, through humanity's Creator. He wants all to understand that a society's belief in God can benefit from the profound teachings to a similar society in strife that occurred in the 14th and 15th centuries, that were of a Theo-Sociological etiology.

Hurm further explains that Saint Catherine of Siena is recognized as one of the most remarkable women of the Middle Ages. The Dialogue of the spoken Word of God the Father through Catherine, was transcribed by Raymond of Capua and other Dominicans, while she was engaged in mystical trances between 1378-1379. The four major Treatises with ninety subsections are related to Divine Mercy and God's love for humanity, through Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit, embodied in the Holy Trinity for the salvation of souls. Hurm breaks down a difficult 86,000 word read into 28,200 words of salient theological and philosophical concepts of quotes into sentences and paragraphs. As far as the author knows, this easily readable format has not been utilized in any language to date.

When the author was asked what motivated him to write this book, he said, "A Covid-19 Lockdown in March of 2020 coordinated with a stack of 15-20 unread books presented me with a challenge that was initiated with the Dialogue of Saint Catherine of Siena." "I obtained the Dialogue in the bookstore of the Basilica of Saint Dominic in Siena, Italy while on a European vacation some 15 years prior. I projected that I would be able to devote the time and energy for such a theological endeavor during a pending difficult time. I had just finished reading Patricia Churchland's newly published book at the time, Conscience, The Origins of Moral Intuition. The seventh chapter was titled, 'What's Love Got to Do with It?'. The Dialogue answered that question in the affirmative, as everything. In one of its' 91 sections is a parable that refers to a Tree of Love and Life, became the inspiration for six images depicted throughout GOD'S PEARLS, projecting a common theme for each of the four major treatises. God, the Creator of the Universe, has given to humanity a unique individual identity that by following the dictates of this Dialogue provides the key to eternal life for humanity with its Creator."

Raymond Hurm was born in Covington Kentucky and raised between Newport and Fort Thomas, Kentucky. He graduated from the Covington Latin School, Xavier University with a BS in biology and an MD from Loyola University. His surgical residency was at Good Samaritan Hospital. He was commissioned in the United States Air Force as a partially trained surgeon with the rank of Captain, serving in the medical corps with a stint in Vietnam assigned to the U.S. Army. He completed a residency in Urology at the University of Wisconsin. He then founded and developed Urology Specialists Ltd. in Phoenix, Arizona where he remained in private practice for forty-two years. He retired in 2014. He and his wife Eunice of fifty-six years moved into an assisted living at St. Paul's Plaza in Chula Vista, California. This move provided an opportunity to renew his verve in philosophy and theology, where at Xavier he acquired minor degrees in both studies. Hobbies of golf, tennis and sailing all slowed down in 2020 to develop a new career of authorship.

