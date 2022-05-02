Creative Dentistry of Covington Recognized as a 2022 Top Patient Rated Covington Dentist by Find Local Doctors

Find Local Doctors has recently chosen Creative Dentistry of Covington in Covington, GA, as a 2022 Top Patient Rated Dentist due to excellent reviews and five-star ratings.

COVINGTON, Ga., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Creative Dentistry of Covington is dedicated to providing families with the comprehensive and convenient dental care that they deserve. The dental team at this clinic truly value their patients and strive to help them attain healthy, functional and beautiful smiles for a lifetime. Positive patient reviews and testimonials have helped the practice earn the distinction of being selected as a 2021 Top Patient Rated Covington Dentist by Find Local Doctors. Find Local Doctors is a trusted online directory that helps consumers easily locate exceptional, reputable dentists and physicians in their area.

With extensive expertise, cutting-edge dental technology and high-quality dental materials, the Creative Dentistry of Covington team provides excellence in general, cosmetic and restorative dentistry. Anitha Reddy, DMD, FAGD, leads the clinic and is a highly skilled dentist with over 25 years of experience in the dental field. She practices all aspects of general dentistry and facial aesthetics; however, she specializes in implant dentistry, cosmetic dentistry and adult orthodontics, such as Invisalign. Creative Dentistry of Covington uses the latest in advanced technology to make a patient's time in the dental chair more comfortable, efficient and enjoyable. Creative Dentistry of Covington helps getting the dental care patients need easy by offering flexible scheduling options and accepting most insurance plans for those in the Covington, Monroe and Conyers areas.

"It is an honor to receive this award. We hope to always exceed our patients' expectations and provide the very best in comprehensive dentistry," says Dr. Anitha Reddy.

More About Creative Dentistry of Covington:

The team of committed and highly-skilled dental professionals at Creative Dentistry of Covington provides comprehensive dental care to the residents of the greater Covington area and the surrounding communities. For more information or to schedule an appointment at Creative Dentistry of Covington (4139 Baker St NE, Building #15), please call 770-787-1013 or visit http://www.creativedentistryofcovington.com.

With dental offices in Atlanta/Sandy Springs, Alpharetta and Covington, this state-of-the art practice provides excellence in dental care for the entire family. For information on the Creative Dentistry & Med Spa Atlanta/Sandy Springs location (5505 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Building #460), please call 404-883-3287 or for the Alpharetta location (5755 North Point Pkwy, Ste 102) call 770-676-2476, and visit http://www.creativedentistryofatlanta.com.

