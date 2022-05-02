Victor Cruz's newly released "(Word of God) Sermon Outlines" is an engaging resource for those in the ministry

"(Word of God) Sermon Outlines" from Christian Faith Publishing author Victor Cruz is a helpful tool for establishing inspiring and informative sermons.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "(Word of God) Sermon Outlines": a scholarly study of effective ministry tactics. "(Word of God) Sermon Outlines" is the creation of published author Victor Cruz, a loving husband and father who was ordained into the Gospel ministry as a pastor in 1966. Cruz has pastored in Florida for fifty years and has done evangelistic work for five years.
Cruz shares, "The eagle is a symbol of strength and endurance. It is unlike any other bird that God created, and it commands a prominent place in the Word of God.
"Bless the LORD, O my soul, And forget not all His benefits: Who forgives all your iniquities, Who heals all your diseases, Who redeems your life from destruction, who crowns you with lovingkindness and tender mercies. (Psalm 103:2-4)
"Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus. (Philippians 4:6&7)
"Behold, I tell you a mystery: We shall not all sleep, but we shall all be changed—in a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trumpet. For the trumpet will sound, and the dead will be raised incorruptible, and we shall be changed. (1Corrinthians 15:51&52)"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Victor Cruz's new book will encourage and guide religious leaders looking for inspiration for constructing effective sermons.
Cruz draws from decades of ministry to offer a helpful resource for those called by God to minister to His flock.
Consumers can purchase "(Word of God) Sermon Outlines" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "(Word of God) Sermon Outlines," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.