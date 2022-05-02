Victor Cruz's newly released "(Word of God) Sermon Outlines" is an engaging resource for those in the ministry

"(Word of God) Sermon Outlines" from Christian Faith Publishing author Victor Cruz is a helpful tool for establishing inspiring and informative sermons.

MEADVILLE, Pa., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "(Word of God) Sermon Outlines": a scholarly study of effective ministry tactics. "(Word of God) Sermon Outlines" is the creation of published author Victor Cruz, a loving husband and father who was ordained into the Gospel ministry as a pastor in 1966. Cruz has pastored in Florida for fifty years and has done evangelistic work for five years.

Cruz shares, "The eagle is a symbol of strength and endurance. It is unlike any other bird that God created, and it commands a prominent place in the Word of God.

"Bless the LORD, O my soul, And forget not all His benefits: Who forgives all your iniquities, Who heals all your diseases, Who redeems your life from destruction, who crowns you with lovingkindness and tender mercies. (Psalm 103:2-4)

"Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus. (Philippians 4:6&7)

"Behold, I tell you a mystery: We shall not all sleep, but we shall all be changed—in a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trumpet. For the trumpet will sound, and the dead will be raised incorruptible, and we shall be changed. (1Corrinthians 15:51&52)"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Victor Cruz's new book will encourage and guide religious leaders looking for inspiration for constructing effective sermons.

Cruz draws from decades of ministry to offer a helpful resource for those called by God to minister to His flock.

