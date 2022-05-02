One Judge's Moral Dilemma to Offer a Condemned Man Redemption

Mill City Press presents riveting fiction that delves into the human heart and psyche.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, N.V., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Ryan D. Patterson, Sr. provides readers with an entertaining and thought-provoking fictional read in Financial Stay of Execution ($15.99, paperback, 9781662847554; $24.99, hardcover, 9781662847561; $7.99, e-book, 9781662847578).
In Ryan D. Patterson, Sr.'s tale, readers will follow Judge Payton's journey to go way out of his jurisdiction to save a man. You see, his job as a judge is to carry out the necessary sentence even if it means Death Row for an inmate. However, sending six young men under the age of twenty-five to death row within five years, has changed him. He is on a desperate search find a way to give these condemned men a second chance to redeem themselves. In particular, he is looking to help a young man, Charles Williams, who is found guilty on four counts of first-degree murder and heading towards the same fate. Judge Payton attempts to save the man with a "Financial Stay of Execution" order. This uncommon law could be the loophole to give Charles Williams another chance to live. Will this approach get Williams a second chance at redemption or will the man be put to death?
When asked what inspired him to write this book, Patterson said, "I just love to write. I became completely engulfed in the story line as I was writing it."
Ryan D. Patterson, Sr. is from Bunkie, Louisiana. He now resides in Las Vegas, Nevada. Writing has been his passion since high school and throughout his military career. Patterson is also the author of Whose Fault?. He spends time traveling and enjoying life with his wife Kenya and their adult children and grandchildren. He stays in shape by playing tournament softball.
Mill City Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is a leader in the general market division of self-publishing. Financial Stay of Execution is available online through amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.
