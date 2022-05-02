Once Your Eyes Are Opened to the Reality of Spiritual Warfare, You Need to Learn to Fight!

Xulon Press presents a guide to the armor of God and His battle strategies.
DELANCO, N.J., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Martha Thompson shows God's recruits how to be most effective in the war against darkness in A Made Soldier Armed and Armored by God ($17.99, paperback, 9781662843433; $7.99, e-book, 9781662843440).
In the struggle between Satan and his demons and God and His angels, God has made provision for His children. Thompson guides readers in the application of His armor, as explained by the apostle Paul, and motivates them to join the fight as effective soldiers in God's army.
"God had inspired me to write a second book about How He made me into a soldier for His army. It was the Lord who pushed me to write the book to help others with a blueprint and battle plan to defeat the devil," said Thompson.
Prophetess Martha Thompson is a pastor's wife, mother and grandmother who loves God and His Word.
###
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. A Made Soldier Armed and Armored by God is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
PROPHETESS MARTHA THOMPSON, Salem Author Services, 407-339-4217, Divinelydangerousprophetess@gmail.com
SOURCE Salem Author Services
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.