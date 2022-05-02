Once Your Eyes Are Opened to the Reality of Spiritual Warfare, You Need to Learn to Fight!

Xulon Press presents a guide to the armor of God and His battle strategies.

DELANCO, N.J., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Martha Thompson shows God's recruits how to be most effective in the war against darkness in A Made Soldier Armed and Armored by God ($17.99, paperback, 9781662843433; $7.99, e-book, 9781662843440).

In the struggle between Satan and his demons and God and His angels, God has made provision for His children. Thompson guides readers in the application of His armor, as explained by the apostle Paul, and motivates them to join the fight as effective soldiers in God's army.

"God had inspired me to write a second book about How He made me into a soldier for His army. It was the Lord who pushed me to write the book to help others with a blueprint and battle plan to defeat the devil," said Thompson.

Prophetess Martha Thompson is a pastor's wife, mother and grandmother who loves God and His Word.

