Rory Rank, Kim Rank, and Mike Tellez's newly released "Something to Ponder" is a powerful exploration of personal and spiritual wellness

"Something to Ponder" from Christian Faith Publishing authors Rory Rank, Kim Rank, and Mike Tellez is an encouraging approach to finding opportunities for growth within one's spiritual life.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Something to Ponder": a thoughtful and reflective discussion of faith. "Something to Ponder" is the creation of published authors Rory Rank, Kim Rank, and Mike Tellez.
Rory Rank was a New Mexico public defender who received the 2009 Driscoll Award. In 2005, he received the Carlos Vigil Award from NMPD department as attorney of the year, and in 2004, he received the humanitarian award from the Las Cruces Hispano Chamber of Commerce.
Kim Rank is a retired teacher and coach who believes in Jesus Christ. He has devoted his life to helping student/athletes become principle centered. It was his mission to do God's will by helping to shed light on life's narrow path. Kim gives God all the glory in navigating the direction and influence this humble servant had in helping others discover Something or Nothing.
Mike Tellez carries an inspiring story of going from a high school dropout to being a certified John Maxwell speaker and is currently one semester away from obtaining his master's degree in communication from NMSU.
Rory Rank, Kim Rank, and Mike Tellez share, "Will your choice be 'of something or of nothing?' Will you bring light to an ever-darkening world through faith, love, and hope or chose to stumble through life in darkness? Choosing Jesus Christ as your savior will bring the light you are seeking on your earthly journey. Jesus said that He is the way, the truth, and the life and that no one comes to the Father except through Him. Light or darkness, the choice is yours."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rory Rank, Kim Rank, and Mike Tellez's new book will engage readers from the start as they consider the carefully presented messages of faith found within.
From personal reflections to relevant scripture, the authors present a powerful message of God's grace within the pages of this dynamic work.
Consumers can purchase "Something to Ponder" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Something to Ponder," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
