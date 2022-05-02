Lorraine DeForge's newly released "Paul's Story: A Life With Down Syndrome" is a heartfelt remembrance of a special soul that shares an important life lesson

"Paul's Story: A Life With Down Syndrome" from Christian Faith Publishing author Lorraine DeForge is an engaging family history that examines the life of the author's fourth child.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Paul's Story: A Life With Down Syndrome": an inspiring story of a successful life. "Paul's Story: A Life With Down Syndrome" is the creation of published author Lorraine DeForge, who is eighty-two years old and has been married for sixty-three years and has eight children—four boys and four girls.
DeForge shares, "I decided to write this book because I wanted people to know that having a baby with Down syndrome is not the end of the world.
"Paul's start in life was very scary, my pregnancy was difficult, and he was born premature. We weren't given much hope for his survival, or that he would have any kind of life if he did, but we wanted him to be with us for however long that would be.
"He ended up having a very productive life. He worked, learned to use public transportation, moved into a supervised apartment, and was married to his Down syndrome wife for twenty-five years before he passed away.
"This book is about how Paul was truly a special gift to his dad, myself, and all his brothers and sisters."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lorraine DeForge's new book is a heartfelt biographical work that will pull at the heartstrings and inspire the spirit.
DeForge speaks of her son in a warm and appreciative light that will encourage and inspire.
Consumers can purchase "Paul's Story: A Life With Down Syndrome" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Paul's Story: A Life With Down Syndrome," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.