Lorraine DeForge's newly released "Paul's Story: A Life With Down Syndrome" is a heartfelt remembrance of a special soul that shares an important life lesson

"Paul's Story: A Life With Down Syndrome" from Christian Faith Publishing author Lorraine DeForge is an engaging family history that examines the life of the author's fourth child.

MEADVILLE, Pa., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Paul's Story: A Life With Down Syndrome": an inspiring story of a successful life. "Paul's Story: A Life With Down Syndrome" is the creation of published author Lorraine DeForge, who is eighty-two years old and has been married for sixty-three years and has eight children—four boys and four girls.

DeForge shares, "I decided to write this book because I wanted people to know that having a baby with Down syndrome is not the end of the world.

"Paul's start in life was very scary, my pregnancy was difficult, and he was born premature. We weren't given much hope for his survival, or that he would have any kind of life if he did, but we wanted him to be with us for however long that would be.

"He ended up having a very productive life. He worked, learned to use public transportation, moved into a supervised apartment, and was married to his Down syndrome wife for twenty-five years before he passed away.

"This book is about how Paul was truly a special gift to his dad, myself, and all his brothers and sisters."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lorraine DeForge's new book is a heartfelt biographical work that will pull at the heartstrings and inspire the spirit.

DeForge speaks of her son in a warm and appreciative light that will encourage and inspire.

Consumers can purchase "Paul's Story: A Life With Down Syndrome" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Paul's Story: A Life With Down Syndrome," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing