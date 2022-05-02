A True Story of an Ordinary DNA Test That Shook a Shocking Lie Out of a Family Tree

Xulon Press presents a memoir about family secrets and second chances.
APEX, N.C., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Christina Marie Hales never imagined that her own life story was a mystery that rivaled fiction, but a DNA test set her on a journey that changed her life forever in Bittersweet: Faith Lost and Found, and the DNA Test That Brought a Baby Back to Life ($23.99, paperback, 9781662845666; $9.99, e-book, 97816628455673).
Christi knew about the gutters of life as she had dealt with addiction, endured abuse and faced a grim medical diagnosis. Her story, as told by author Catherine Anne Lewis, details the tragedies and miracles that abounded, and just when things started to go right for Christi, life took a left turn.
Despite the heartache, a brief period of blindness and gunfire in the living room, her story is one of hope and reconciliation.
"Christi wants everyone to know that it doesn't matter how bad it gets, there is always a road back because God makes a way," said Lewis.
Christina Marie Hales is a public speaker, small business owner, MS survivor and MS treatment and research advocate, former avid cyclist and wife and mother. Her mission is to draw people closer to God.
Catherine Anne Lewis accidentally stumbled into a memoir writers' workshop and has been trapped in the genre ever since. Cat rarely writes fiction because reality is much more interesting and unbelievable. She is also the author of Not Just the Cleaning Lady and Reborn Virgin.
