Karon Pollonais Osborne's newly released "The Rescue of Europa" is an engaging young adult fiction that explores love, temptation, and choice

"The Rescue of Europa" from Christian Faith Publishing author Karon Pollonais Osborne is an eye-opening literary response to a mythological ancient Greek writing called "The Rape of Europa" that will captivate the imagination.

MEADVILLE, Pa., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Rescue of Europa": an engaging collection of three short stories that explore a series of thought-provoking themes. "The Rescue of Europa" is the creation of published author Karon Pollonais Osborne, a loving wife, mother of six, and dedicated grandmother who grew up on the southernmost island of the Caribbean called Trinidad and Tobago before moving to the United States while pregnant with her third child.

Osborne shares, "The allegory The Rescue of Europa is a collection of three inspiring stories that is a response to old Greek writings called the 'Rape of Europa.' In ancient Greek mythology, a god named Zeus desires the affection of a beautiful young maiden. By changing himself into a white bull, he deceives the young girl, carries her away on his back, and steals her innocence and purity as her friends look on helplessly. In 'The Rescue of Europa,' the maiden encounters a love that is strong in the face of her impending death. 'The Red Ribbon' and 'The Hungry Giant' is the continuation of a potentially dangerous journey of two young maidens. Follow the author as she is caught up in describing three vivid dream encounters from three decades ago that describe the character of true love, the power of temptation, and the power of choice."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karon Pollonais Osborne's new book is a compelling exploration of classical themes.

Osborne presents articulate narratives that illuminate the true love of God displayed in scripture, and admonishes young adult readers on how to live soberly in response to God's affectionate love. "The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy. I came that they may have life and have it abundantly. I am the good shepherd. The good shepherd lays down his life for the sheep." John 10:10-11 ESV

Consumers can purchase "The Rescue of Europa" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Rescue of Europa," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing