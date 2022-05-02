Brandon Johnson's newly released "Forgiving Fred" is an important lesson on forgiveness, conflict resolution, and a strong work ethic

"Forgiving Fred" from Christian Faith Publishing author Brandon Johnson is an enjoyable message of positive values shared in a manner that will resonate with young readers from any background.

MEADVILLE, Pa., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Forgiving Fred": an engaging juvenile fiction that imparts an important lesson. "Forgiving Fred" is the creation of published author Brandon Johnson, a devoted brother and 2009 advanced diploma graduate of Churchland High.

Johnson shares, "In this book, children will learn how forgiveness can lead to love and conflict resolution. In this story, you will be introduced to three cute and adorable animals. The conflict in this story is that Ted plays video games too much and doesn't help on the farm enough. It also lends the idea that spending too much time on video games can lead to missing out on things in life. The story ends in a loving way where Ted agrees to help out more on the farm."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brandon Johnson's new book opens an opportunity for parents/guardians and educators to discuss a variety of important qualities.

Johnson offers a creative narrative with vibrant imagery to engage the minds of young readers as they begin to understand the importance of forgiveness and doing one's part.

