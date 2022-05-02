Brandon Johnson's newly released "Forgiving Fred" is an important lesson on forgiveness, conflict resolution, and a strong work ethic

"Forgiving Fred" from Christian Faith Publishing author Brandon Johnson is an enjoyable message of positive values shared in a manner that will resonate with young readers from any background.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Forgiving Fred": an engaging juvenile fiction that imparts an important lesson. "Forgiving Fred" is the creation of published author Brandon Johnson, a devoted brother and 2009 advanced diploma graduate of Churchland High.
Johnson shares, "In this book, children will learn how forgiveness can lead to love and conflict resolution. In this story, you will be introduced to three cute and adorable animals. The conflict in this story is that Ted plays video games too much and doesn't help on the farm enough. It also lends the idea that spending too much time on video games can lead to missing out on things in life. The story ends in a loving way where Ted agrees to help out more on the farm."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brandon Johnson's new book opens an opportunity for parents/guardians and educators to discuss a variety of important qualities.
Johnson offers a creative narrative with vibrant imagery to engage the minds of young readers as they begin to understand the importance of forgiveness and doing one's part.
Consumers can purchase "Forgiving Fred" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Forgiving Fred," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.