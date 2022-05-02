James V. DeLaura's newly released "Finley and the Big Bad Shark" is a charming story of a young fish learning an important lesson on listening to one's parents

"Finley and the Big Bad Shark" from Christian Faith Publishing author James V. DeLaura is a delightful tale of adventure and unexpected dangers when a young fish ventures out into the world with a taste for travel.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Finley and the Big Bad Shark": a fun narrative with an important lesson on safety. "Finley and the Big Bad Shark" is the creation of published author James V. DeLaura, a loving father and grandfather who retired as a New York City Police Captain.
DeLaura shares, "Finley is a unique story about a young fish who, after reading and hearing about faraway places, greatly desires to travel and explore new places himself. But when he disobeys his mom and leaves home, he finds himself in big trouble. Children will not only find the story exciting and entertaining but will also learn an important lesson from it. The book is filled with colorful and vivid illustrations that will spark the children's imagination and bring the story to life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James V. DeLaura's new book will delight and entertain young readers while imparting an important lesson.
DeLaura presents a charming narrative with vibrant imagery for the enjoyment of readers everywhere.
Consumers can purchase "Finley and the Big Bad Shark" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Finley and the Big Bad Shark," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
