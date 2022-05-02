B. Dawn's newly released "My Best Day" is a sweet story about a little boy who uses faith to get through rough moments of the day with a smile

"My Best Day" from Christian Faith Publishing author B. Dawn is a charming and lyrical work that offers readers an opportunity to learn how God can bring strength and peace to any situation.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Best Day": a delightful message of faith for young readers. "My Best Day" is the creation of published author B. Dawn, a loving mother and native of rural Idaho.
B. Dawn shares, "A boy is awakened quite roughly and abruptly by his big brother but decides to try to take it in stride as he seeks heavenly help to forgive the rude awakening and all the day's challenges he encounters. Through singing, he overcomes his temptation to fight back and hopes of good things to come, for he knows that God will help him make it his best day."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, B. Dawn's new book will delight and inspire as readers share in an important message of hope, faith, and God's grace.
B. Dawn shares in hopes of helping young readers become more familiar with the peace a life of faith can bring.
Consumers can purchase "My Best Day" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "My Best Day," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
