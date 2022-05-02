Judy Belgau's newly released "Love Comes Down" is a delightful acknowledgment of God's blessings that can be appreciated by readers of any age

"Love Comes Down: Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above. —James 1:17 (NKJV)" from Christian Faith Publishing author Judy Belgau is a joyous celebration of God's many gifts to creation that will inspire and encourage.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Love Comes Down: Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above. —James 1:17 (NKJV)": a lighthearted and encouraging celebration of faith. "Love Comes Down: Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above. —James 1:17 (NKJV)" is the creation of published author Judy Belgau, a devoted mother and grandmother who carries a degree in fine arts and has taught children's ministry for twenty-three years, as well as sixth-grade art.
Belgau shares, "In this book, you will uncover a simple description of God's true story for humanity from Genesis to Revelation. Love Comes Down will shed light and clarity on anyone's understanding of God, eternity, and heaven.
"Please enjoy sharing these truths with anyone God sends your way, young or old."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Judy Belgau's new book will encourage and inspire as readers consider each carefully made point found within.
Belgau blends her love of art and nurturing young believers within the pages of this heartfelt and uplifting work.
Consumers can purchase "Love Comes Down: Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above. —James 1:17 (NKJV)" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Love Comes Down: Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above. —James 1:17 (NKJV)," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.