Judy Belgau's newly released "Love Comes Down" is a delightful acknowledgment of God's blessings that can be appreciated by readers of any age

"Love Comes Down: Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above. —James 1:17 (NKJV)" from Christian Faith Publishing author Judy Belgau is a joyous celebration of God's many gifts to creation that will inspire and encourage.

Belgau shares, "In this book, you will uncover a simple description of God's true story for humanity from Genesis to Revelation. Love Comes Down will shed light and clarity on anyone's understanding of God, eternity, and heaven.

"Please enjoy sharing these truths with anyone God sends your way, young or old."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Judy Belgau's new book will encourage and inspire as readers consider each carefully made point found within.

Belgau blends her love of art and nurturing young believers within the pages of this heartfelt and uplifting work.

Consumers can purchase "Love Comes Down: Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above. —James 1:17 (NKJV)" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Love Comes Down: Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above. —James 1:17 (NKJV)," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

