Lauren DiLanno's newly released "A Persevering Love" is a powerful story of a boy's struggle with anorexia nervosa

"A Persevering Love" from Christian Faith Publishing author Lauren DiLanno is a heartfelt story of a family's determination and God's unending love that carried a beloved son through the other side of a dangerous eating disorder.

MEADVILLE, Pa., May 2, 2022 -- "A Persevering Love": a potent true story that offers an honest look into life with an eating disorder. "A Persevering Love" is the creation of published author Lauren DiLanno, a loving wife and mother who has a BA in psychology from the University of Delaware and an MA in special education from New Jersey City University. After many years working as a special educator, she made the choice to be a stay-at-home mom for several years. Currently, DiLanno works as a reading intervention teacher.

DiLanno shares, "A Persevering Love is a compelling and true story about a young boy's battle with an eating disorder. Lauren shares their most vulnerable moments as a family as they were struggling to seek the proper help for their son. Although it was not an easy road, they realized that they needed to stop trying to control the situation. They surrendered and were held by God through it all. God bought them to the right treatment facility and gave them the wisdom and strength they needed. He showed them that separating the eating disorder from their son was key. The eating disorder was nothing more than a third party taking over the thought process of their child. He showed them that despite the hold the disease had on their child, that they were more deeply connected and always will be to Him. This untouchable strength coupled with science is an unbeatable combination. There is hope! Love always perseveres!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lauren DiLanno's new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers witness the sense of desperation replaced by undying faith that would help carry a close-knit family through a medical crisis.

DiLanno shares in hopes of bringing awareness to the dangers of eating disorders and to encourage those affected that there is hope for recovery.

