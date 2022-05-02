Lauren DiLanno's newly released "A Persevering Love" is a powerful story of a boy's struggle with anorexia nervosa

"A Persevering Love" from Christian Faith Publishing author Lauren DiLanno is a heartfelt story of a family's determination and God's unending love that carried a beloved son through the other side of a dangerous eating disorder.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Persevering Love": a potent true story that offers an honest look into life with an eating disorder. "A Persevering Love" is the creation of published author Lauren DiLanno, a loving wife and mother who has a BA in psychology from the University of Delaware and an MA in special education from New Jersey City University. After many years working as a special educator, she made the choice to be a stay-at-home mom for several years. Currently, DiLanno works as a reading intervention teacher.
DiLanno shares, "A Persevering Love is a compelling and true story about a young boy's battle with an eating disorder. Lauren shares their most vulnerable moments as a family as they were struggling to seek the proper help for their son. Although it was not an easy road, they realized that they needed to stop trying to control the situation. They surrendered and were held by God through it all. God bought them to the right treatment facility and gave them the wisdom and strength they needed. He showed them that separating the eating disorder from their son was key. The eating disorder was nothing more than a third party taking over the thought process of their child. He showed them that despite the hold the disease had on their child, that they were more deeply connected and always will be to Him. This untouchable strength coupled with science is an unbeatable combination. There is hope! Love always perseveres!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lauren DiLanno's new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers witness the sense of desperation replaced by undying faith that would help carry a close-knit family through a medical crisis.
DiLanno shares in hopes of bringing awareness to the dangers of eating disorders and to encourage those affected that there is hope for recovery.
Consumers can purchase "A Persevering Love" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A Persevering Love," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.