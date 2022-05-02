Candice Bramlett's newly released "What Is Your Name?" is a fun adventure on the farm where readers can meet and learn about various creations of God

"What Is Your Name?" from Christian Faith Publishing author Candice Bramlett is a charming and educational work that will encourage young readers and entertain the imagination.

MEADVILLE, Pa., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "What Is Your Name?": a fun and lighthearted narrative for young believers. "What Is Your Name?" is the creation of published author Candice Bramlett, a loving mother of four who lives on a family farm in Alabama.

Bramlett shares, "Let me introduce you to some of my farm animal friends. God made us all with a great purpose. Come along with me and let's see why God made these special creations with their own important purpose."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Candice Bramlett's new book will delight the imagination as readers explore a variety of animals found on the farm.

Bramlett offers a fun balance of imaginative characteristics and facts about each animal for the enjoyment of young readers.

Consumers can purchase "What Is Your Name?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "What Is Your Name?," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing