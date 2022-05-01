Chemical Protective Gloves Market to Advance at CAGR of 6.4% During 2021-2031; Finds TMR Study

- Glove manufacturers increasingly adopting heavy-duty and industrial-grade latex materials to reap steady revenue gains in chemical protective gloves during forecast period
- Stringent government regulations on chemical related primary and secondary hazards catalyzing sales opportunities for companies in North America chemical protective gloves market
ALBANY, N.Y., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rising demand for gloves for protection against potential hazards caused by aggressive chemicals in wide spectrum of industries notably chemical, oil & gas, metal fabrication, food & beverage, construction, and mining has presented abundant avenues in the chemical protective gloves market. The adoption of high-performing materials notably heavy-duty latex gloves is generating substantial revenues to manufacturers and sellers in the chemical protective gloves market. The global valuation is projected to projected to exceed US$ 2.2 Bn by 2031.
Growing demand for glove materials that are suitable for laboratory applications has also expanded profitable avenues in the chemical protective gloves market. Safety equipment manufacturers are expanding their product lines in chemical- and impact-resistant gloves to tap into massive revenue potential, notes the TMR study. The outlook of the chemical protective gloves market has been enriched by stringent implementation of government regulations pertaining to work hazards, such as in mining sector.
Companies are gaining sales revenues from the uptake of chemical- and heat-resistant gloves in various industries. The steady commercialization of heat-rated gloves that comply with multiple standards in the chemical manufacturing sector has fueled revenue possibilities in the chemical protective gloves market.
Key Findings of Chemical Protective Gloves Market Study
- Demand in Mission-critical Industries Propelling Growth: Rise in need for protective wearable in mission-critical industries such as food & beverages, chemical, energy, agriculture, and healthcare industries has cemented the prospects of the chemical protective gloves market. Growing sales of chemical- and cut-resistant gloves has also contributed substantial revenues over the past few years, notes an in-depth study on the market.
- Sales of Heavy-Duty and Industrial-Grade Latex Bolstering Revenue Expansion: The rapid pace of industrialization has raised worldwide awareness about occupational hazards, especially those related to handling of aggressive chemicals. The trend is spurring the demand for advanced glove materials. Glove manufacturers in the chemical protective gloves market are increasing the availability of heavy-duty and industrial-grade latex in order to reap revenue gains. The use of nitrile coating is preferred for better grip especially when the wearer has to use the gloves while handling greasy and oily parts.
Chemical Protective Gloves Market: Key Drivers
- Growing awareness of occupational primary and secondary hazards is a key driver of the chemical protective gloves market
- Chemical hazards and toxic substances have caused a range of health hazards especially in the workplace, thus driving the need for protective wearable. This has boosted the outlook of the chemical protective gloves market.
Chemical Protective Gloves Market: Regional Growth Dynamics
- North America held a leading share of the global chemical protective gloves market. The increasing incidence of workplace accidents has motivated governments to constantly update regulatory guidelines. Stringent implementation of regulations in developed nations is expanding the avenue for revenue growth of the chemical protective gloves market. Constant R&D for high-performance products have catalyzed revenue possibilities in the North America chemical protective gloves market.
- Asia Pacific is projected to expand at promising pace during the forecast period of 2021–2031. Rise in demand for wearable for occupational safety in oil and gas and mining industries is boosting the sales opportunities in the region.
Chemical Protective Gloves Market: Key Players
Some of the key players in the chemical protective gloves market are The 3M Company, Superior Glove, Lakeland Industries, Inc., Dipped Products PLC, SHOWA GROUP, Honeywell International, Inc., and Ansell Ltd.
Global Chemical Protective Gloves Market: Segmentation
Chemical Protective Gloves Market, by Product Type
- Reusable
- Disposable
Chemical Protective Gloves Market, by Material
- Nitrile
- Butyl
- Latex
- Neoprene
- Polyvinyl Chloride
- Others (Polyvinyl Alcohol, Viton, etc.)
Chemical Protective Gloves Market, by Class
- Type A
- Type B
- Type C
Chemical Protective Gloves Market, by Length
- Up to 6 Inches
- 7-9 Inches
- 10-12 Inches
- Above 12 Inches
Chemical Protective Gloves Market, by End-use
- Chemical Industry
- Janitorial/Sanitation
- Oil & Gas
- Metal Fabrication
- Food & Beverage
- Construction
- Mining
- Others (Automotive, Aerospace, etc.)
Chemical Protective Gloves Market, by Material, by End-use
- Nitrile
- Chemical Industry
- Janitorial/Sanitation
- Oil & Gas
- Metal Fabrication
- Food & Beverage
- Construction
- Mining
- Others (Automotive, Aerospace, etc.)
- Butyl
- Chemical Industry
- Janitorial/Sanitation
- Oil & Gas
- Metal Fabrication
- Food & Beverage
- Construction
- Mining
- Others (Automotive, Aerospace, etc.)
- Latex
- Chemical Industry
- Janitorial/Sanitation
- Oil & Gas
- Metal Fabrication
- Food & Beverage
- Construction
- Mining
- Others (Automotive, Aerospace, etc.)
- Neoprene
- Chemical Industry
- Janitorial/Sanitation
- Oil & Gas
- Metal Fabrication
- Food & Beverage
- Construction
- Mining
- Others (Automotive, Aerospace, etc.)
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Chemical Industry
- Janitorial/Sanitation
- Oil & Gas
- Metal Fabrication
- Food & Beverage
- Construction
- Mining
- Others (Automotive, Aerospace, etc.)
- Others (Polyvinyl Alcohol, Viton, etc.)
- Chemical Industry
- Janitorial/Sanitation
- Oil & Gas
- Metal Fabrication
- Food & Beverage
- Construction
- Mining
- Others (Automotive, Aerospace, etc.)
Chemical Protective Gloves Market, by Price
- Low
- Medium
- High
Chemical Protective Gloves Market, by Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
- Direct Sales
- Indirect Sales
Chemical Protective Gloves Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
