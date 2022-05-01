XCMG Pushes Boundaries of Autonomous Road Construction Technology, Transforms Future of Infrastructure Development

XUZHOU, China, May 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG (000425.SZ), China's top construction machinery company, is among the world's leaders in autonomous road construction technology. The company's in-house research and development team conducts experiments and simulations, developing high-precision technologies for use in real-life scenarios by integrating 5G and artificial intelligence.
Most recently, the research and development team has been conducting trials on-site for three consecutive months. The team developed a high-precision alignment technology for the strapdown inertial navigation system of an unmanned construction roller, improving control accuracy from 20cm to 5cm. In Xinjiang's Karamay Desert, the team worked under harsh weather conditions. After hundreds of days collecting data and conducting trials, the team managed to solve industry-wide bottleneck problems such as complex environment cluster interaction and welt compression, increasing compression efficiency by 20%.
Such efforts by the in-house research and development team are eventually translated to improvements and enhancements for XCMG's autonomous road construction technologies. To date, the company's second-generation unmanned cluster construction equipment has participated in 15 highway construction projects that cover 12 provinces across China, such as the Pan-Dalian Expressway, Jingxiong Expressway, reconstruction and expansion of the Beijing-Taipei Expressway, S420 Jinhu Section, Xinjiang S21 Desert Expressway, and Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway maintenance projects.
The total construction length is 500km, the highest in the industry, and the average annual time of in-depth research conducted by technicians is 170 days. Key indicators, like vehicle positioning and acquisition accuracy, trajectory and control accuracy, and obstacle avoidance radar sensitivity, have already been recognized by national authorities for technical appraisal. The XCMG comprehensive test site's unmanned system further boasts a trouble-free test time of 3,000 hours.
Data from key projects such as the Jingxiong Expressway, Panda Expressway, and Xinliunan Expressway revealed that for every 1km of subgrade construction, unmanned construction rollers only utilized 85% of working time and 80% of running track compared to traditional construction rollers. The unmanned construction rollers reduced fuel consumption by 15%, improving efficiency by 20%.
"Our autonomous road construction technology efforts focus on three core points: efficiency, quality, and cost. Just like the automated production line of the manufacturing industry, automated construction technology can improve standardization and achieve high-quality, high-efficiency construction solutions," said Cui Jisheng, General Manager of XCMG Road Machinery Division.
SOURCE XCMG
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.