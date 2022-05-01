Statement by Minister Hussen on Eid al-Fitr

Muslims in Canada and around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan.
OTTAWA, ON, May 1, 2022 /CNW/ - At sundown tonight, Muslims in Canada and around the world will celebrate Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan.
On this day, members of the Muslim community will gather to attend morning prayers, share meals, exchange gifts and celebrate with family and loved ones. Eid al-Fitr is a time to honour the core values of Islam including generosity, compassion and peace. This day is also an opportunity to recognize the many contributions of Muslim Canadians to our country.
As the community celebrates the joy and renewal that Eid al-Fitr brings, we must also recognize that Muslim Canadians continue to face the unacceptable reality of hate, discrimination and Islamophobia. These acts of violence have no place in our country.
Our government will continue to do its part to tackle hate and discrimination in Canada. Through Budget 2022, we're investing $85 million over four years to support a new Anti-Racism Strategy and National Action Plan on Combatting Hate. We will also appoint a Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia.
These are important steps. We will continue to work with affected communities and individuals in our fight against the forces that seek to divide us.
As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I wish everyone celebrating a happy and blessed Eid al-Fitr. Eid Mubarak!
SOURCE Canadian Heritage
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.