MergersCorp.com and Escrow.Com Partner to Protect Buyers and Sellers from Fraud

Escrow.com and MergersCorp.com to offer an enhanced, secure, and seamless transaction for Business Acquisitions and Divestures.
NEW YORK, May 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Escrow.com, the pioneer of online escrow services, and MergersCorp.com, the leading Mergers and Acquisitions firm in the lower middle market today announced a partnership to provide the safest and most secure way of purchasing companies around the world.
Under the agreement, Escrow.com and MergersCorp will be working together to offer an enhanced, secure and seamless transaction for business buyers and sellers utilizing an easy-to-use platform designed to meet their needs.
MergersCorp.com is a vibrant Global M&A Advisory Firm offering a interactive marketplace for buyers and sellers with an inventory of more than 2500 businesses for sale.
"The growth of MergersCorp.com has been impressive and their desire to provide an environment that focuses on safety has truly been remarkable," said Brandon Abbey, Escrow.com President and Managing Director. "We are excited to offer our safe transactional platform to MergersCorp.com and their clients around the world."
As the leading online escrow service, Escrow.com reduces the potential risk of fraud by acting as a trusted third party that collects, holds, and disburses funds according to Buyer and Seller instructions. Escrow.com is a government licensed and regulated online escrow company compliant with Escrow Law.
About Escrow.com - Headquartered in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, Escrow.com, a privately held company, has pioneered the process of online escrow services. The Company, founded in 1999 by Fidelity National Financial, has established itself as the leading provider of secure business and consumer transaction management on the Internet. Escrow.com is a government licensed and regulated insured and bonded online escrow company compliant with Escrow Law.
About MergersCorp™ M&A International – The organization help clients confidentially buy and sell privately held businesses, aligning the interests of all parties for mutual success and satisfaction. The company has over 100 advisors and agents around the world available to work with global customers.
- Geography: Worldwide
- Revenue: $5M – $250M
- EBITDA: Up to $20M
- Transaction Types: M&A, Debt, Minority Equity, & Co-Investments
- Industry Verticals: Healthcare, TMT (Tech, Media & Telecom), Industrials, Consumer, Business Services, Food & Beverage, Transportation & Logistics, Financial Services, Energy, Education
For more information about the Escrow.com and MergersCorp.com partnership, please go to http://www.MergersCorp.com
