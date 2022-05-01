Cinco de Mayo - Let's Fiesta for Mixed Roots Gala with Winnie Chan Wang

Winnie Chan Wang, a renowned mindfulness and traditional medicine expert, international speaker, bestselling author, and a professor in acupuncture at the Alhambra Medical University warns that past trauma and challenges can greatly affect your current state of mind, health as well as wealth.

WHITTIER, Calif., May 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Statistics show that anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness in the U.S., affecting 40 million adults in the United States age 18 and older, or 18.1% of the population every year.

Winnie Chan Wang, a renowned mindfulness and traditional medicine expert, international speaker, bestselling author, and a professor in acupuncture at the Alhambra Medical University warns that past trauma and challenges can greatly affect your current state of mind, health as well as wealth.

Ms. Wang should know, having a sharp mind with 4 science degrees. Winnie's beingness gives the world permission to be authentic. Give up perfectionism, embrace what is.

Our youth in foster care have been among those most affected by the global Coronavirus pandemic, and they are extremely vulnerable during this difficult time. Social distancing has added to their trauma, tearing away their network of support— therapists, coaches, social workers, teachers, and guidance counselors and it is threatening their stability.

That's precisely where organizations like the Journey 55 Transforming Tigers come into play. They will come together to support the Mixed Roots Foundation for its impact on the foster care community through the "Let's Fiesta for Mixed Roots" Gala Fundraiser Event to raise awareness of the urgent needs of foster youth across the country. Through the #Let's Fiesta For Mixed Roots Gala we aim to raise $15,000 for the Mixed Roots Foundation which serves the adoption and foster care community across the country! Our goal is to personally sponsor 20 children in the foster care system and sponsor 5 additional Teens to attend the Lifeworks Teen Leadership Training.

Winnie Chan Wang encourages you to tap into your feminine side. Men and women alike have both masculine and feminine sides. We are literally 50% from our father and 50% from our mother.

Evidence shows that when we are open to receive more, our hearts will open up even wider than before and that's when you will truly live and enjoy each moment and your life will be a fiesta.

