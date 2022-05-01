Swoop celebrates first route of Atlantic expansion with service to Charlottetown

The ultra-not-expensive airline connects Prince Edward Island with new non-stop flights from Hamilton and Toronto.

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, May 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Swoop, Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, launched its inaugural flight to Charlottetown Airport (YYG) from Hamilton International Airport (YHM). Swoop flight WO170 took off from Hamilton this morning at 7:50 a.m. EST, receiving a warm welcome upon arrival in Charlottetown at 11:00 a.m. local time.

"As Canada's leading ultra-low fare airline, we are pleased to kick off our Atlantic Canada expansion with this inaugural flight to Charlottetown today," said Bert van der Stege, Head of Commercial and Finance, Swoop. "This is the first of 11 inaugurals Swoop will celebrate across the region this summer as we expand our ultra-low fare offering on the east coast."

In the coming weeks, Swoop will be adding service to Moncton and Saint John, NB and Deer Lake and St. John's, NL, as well as adding frequencies on existing routes to Halifax. "With this investment, we highlight our commitment to Atlantic Canada and recognize the importance of the tourism economy," continued Van der Stege.

Later today, Swoop will operate its first non-stop service between Edmonton and Halifax and tomorrow, May 2, Swoop will launch non-stop Charlottetown service from Toronto's Pearson International Airport. Starting June 16, Swoop will begin non-stop service to Charlottetown from Edmonton International Airport.





The arrival of the inaugural flight was warmly welcomed with a gate-side celebration at Charlottetown Airport, where travellers were joined by Bert van der Stege, Swoop's Head of Commercial and Finance, James Aylward, PEI Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, Jason Coady, City of Charlottetown Deputy Mayor, Doug Newson, CEO, Charlottetown Airport Authority, and Patrick MacFadyen, Vice-Chair, Charlottetown Airport Authority. Cathie Puckering, President and CEO of Hamilton International Airport, joined travellers on the inaugural flight from Hamilton.

"We know how important affordable air travel is to the recovery of the tourism economy and are proud to mark this occasion with our partners from the City of Charlottetown, the PEI Provincial Government, Discover Charlottetown and Charlottetown Airport," continued van der Stege. "Swoop is thankful for the ongoing partnership and support of all these organizations; and we look forward to continuing to work together to bring more ultra-low-cost options to visit Charlottetown and for Islanders to travel to Toronto, Hamilton and Edmonton."





With introductory fares from Hamilton to Charlottetown starting at just $49 CAD†, Swoop is showing Canadians just how affordable experiencing the east coast can be this summer.

Route Start Date Peak Weekly Frequency One-way total price (CAD) Base Fare (CAD) Taxes & Fees (CAD) Hamilton to Charlottetown May 1, 2022 4x weekly $49 $7.29 $37.76 Toronto to Charlottetown May 2, 2022 3x weekly $49 $7.29 $37.76 Edmonton to Charlottetown June 16, 2022 2x weekly $109 $57.73 $47.31 Charlottetown to Hamilton May 1, 2022 4x weekly $49 $7.29 $37.76 Charlottetown to Toronto May 2, 2022 3x weekly $49 $7.29 $37.76 Charlottetown to Edmonton June 16, 2022 2xweekly $109 $57.73 $47.31

Additional Quotes

"Swoop's inaugural flight to Charlottetown brings not only enthusiastic passengers but also several ancillary benefits to our city," said Mayor Philip Brown, City of Charlottetown. "Charlottetown is a year-round destination, and the new carrier will help boost the local economy, create jobs, and offer more travel options to and from our wonderful city."

"We are so pleased to welcome Swoop to YYG Charlottetown Airport today as they launch the first of three new routes from our airport," says Doug Newson, CEO of the Charlottetown Airport Authority. "Swoop's arrival into Prince Edward Island is great news for our province's tourism industry and offers another low fare option for Islanders wanting to explore Canada this year. We are committed to working with Swoop to ensure a successful launch in Charlottetown."

"Charlottetown is beyond excited to welcome this cool, low-cost carrier to our city," says Heidi Zinn, Executive Director of Discover Charlottetown. "We are already loving the working relationship we have developed with Swoop and are so pleased to have some new direct flight markets coming to our province."

"We are thrilled to celebrate Swoop's East Coast network expansion from Hamilton International this summer, starting with today's exciting inaugural flight to Charlottetown. With this new convenient option connecting the heart of Southern Ontario to Prince Edward Island, Canadians will have the opportunity to explore beautiful destinations, reconnect with loved ones, and make new memories at an affordable price tag."- Cathie Puckering, President & CEO, John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport, Vice President & Head, Canadian Network for Vantage Airport Group

To learn more about Swoop and for flight schedules and bookings, please visit FlySwoop.com . For information on how Swoop is ensuring a safe and healthy travel experience visit FlySwoop.com/traveller-safety .

About Swoop

Swoop is on a mission to make travel more affordable and accessible for all Canadians. Established in 2018 as an independent subsidiary of the WestJet Group of Companies, Swoop is Canada's ultra-not-expensive airline. Offering scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean, Swoop's unbundled fares put travellers in control of purchasing only the products and services they desire.

Swoop's modern fleet of ten Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft will grow to 16 with the addition of six Boeing MAX-8 in 2022. At FlySwoop.com travellers can quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight.

SOURCE Swoop Inc.