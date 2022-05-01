Statement by Minister Hussen on Canadian Jewish Heritage Month

In May, we mark Canadian Jewish Heritage Month
OTTAWA, ON, May 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Today marks the beginning of Canadian Jewish Heritage Month, a time to celebrate Jewish culture, faith, and history in Canada.
Canada is home to an estimated 400,000 people of Jewish heritage, making it the fourth-largest Jewish community in the world. Jewish Canadians have made and continue to make important contributions to our society, including medicine, theatre, engineering, music, architecture, academia, politics, law, the arts, and more. During this month, we also recognize the courage, determination, and resilience that members of Jewish communities have shown throughout history.
We must also recognise that Jewish communities in Canada and around the world continue to face a frightening rise in acts of antisemitism, violence, and xenophobia. This is unacceptable. We must always condemn this violence and continue to stand firmly against it.
The Government of Canada remains steadfast in the fight to combat all forms of antisemitism at home and abroad through important measures that include the appointment of the Honourable Irwin Cotler as Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism. To continue our work to protect the memory of those murdered in the Holocaust, Budget 2022 also includes $20 million towards the construction of the new Holocaust Museum in Montréal.
As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I encourage all Canadians to reflect on and learn more about the inspirational role that Jewish Canadians have played and continue to play in communities across the country.
SOURCE Canadian Heritage
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.