Statement by Minister Hussen on Asian Heritage Month

Today marks the beginning of Asian Heritage Month
OTTAWA, ON, May 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Today is the beginning of Asian Heritage Month (AHM) in Canada, and this year's theme, "Continuing a Legacy of Greatness," highlights the countless Canadians of Asian heritage, both past and present, who have contributed to the very fabric of our society.
AHM 2022 also marks the 20th anniversary since the Government of Canada officially declared May as Asian Heritage Month in our country, and this milestone stands as a tribute to the proud legacy that members of many Asian communities continue to build on.
This month serves as an important opportunity for all Canadians to learn more about the positive impact that Asian communities have made and will continue to make. It is also a time for us to reflect on the realities that many members of their communities continue to face.
We recognize that there has been a frightening rise of anti-Asian hate crimes and hate-fuelled incidents against Asian communities since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hate has no place in Canada. As a country, we must continue our efforts to condemn and combat racial discrimination in all its forms.
The Government of Canada continues its fight to combat all forms of racism, including anti-Asian racism, and is taking concrete actions to safeguard the rights and well-being of Asian communities in Canada by developing Canada's first National Action Plan on Combatting Hate, as well as a new Anti-Racism Strategy. Both the Action Plan and the Anti-Racism Strategy are being developed through community consultations that are centered on the lived experiences of communities affected by hate and discrimination in Canada.
As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I encourage all Canadians from coast to coast to coast to join members of the many Asian communities in Canada as we celebrate a legacy of greatness that has helped make our country what it is today.
