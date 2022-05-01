National Physicians' Day: The CMA thanks physicians throughout the country for their dedication

OTTAWA, ON, May 1, 2022 /CNW/ - This National Physicians' Day, the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) applauds Canada's physicians for the tireless dedication they have shown since the start of the pandemic. In addition to providing care, many of you have advocated on behalf of our most vulnerable citizens as the pandemic continues across the country.

We celebrate the medical profession every day—and especially today. The pandemic has tested you in more ways than could ever be imagined and you continue to face these challenges with determination. This has not been easy, but your sense of duty and humanity will ensure your success.

I greatly admire my colleagues who have done everything in their power these past two years to ensure quality care for their patients. You are a source of inspiration to your peers, to future physicians and to your patients.

Rest assured your work does not go unnoticed. On behalf of us all, thank you for everything you do.

Dr. Katharine Smart

President, Canadian Medical Association,

SOURCE Canadian Medical Association