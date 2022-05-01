Patti Consolver Joins The Wilshire Group as a Senior Strategic Advisor

The Wilshire Group, a leading healthcare consulting firm, is proud to announce and welcome Patti Consolver to their Revenue Cycle Solutions team. In her new role as Senior Strategic Advisor, Patti will guide healthcare organizations seeking to transform their patient access departments, tackle strategic revenue cycle initiatives, and improve their patient's financial experience.
Patti has built a reputation for industry collaboration and networking during her nearly 30 years in revenue cycle operations. Her extensive revenue cycle knowledge has enabled her to provide technical input to various industry and task group meetings, as well as serving on several industry committees and advisory boards. "Patti is a nationally recognized leader in patient access and revenue cycle operations. She is well connected in the revenue cycle industry and brings a wealth of knowledge to our team and the clients she serves", said Hank Smither, Founding Partner of The Wilshire Group. "In today's evolving web of regulations, consumerism, and digital expansion, we are thrilled to add a leader like Patti to our team."
Before joining The Wilshire Group, Consolver worked with a large health system in North Texas where she served in various leadership roles, focused on strategic oversight and the development of the overall access infrastructure. During her time there she led through an Epic implementation, worked to advance call center and virtual intake technologies, leveraged data to identify root causes and execute highly successful optimizations, and created a successful centralized, remote patient-centric financial clearance call center.
"I'm so excited to be joining an amazing team of brilliant minds at The Wilshire Group! The number of RCM subject matter experts I get to work with each day is unreal", stated Patti. "The biggest reward of my career thus far has been working with others to come up with alternatives and solutions to some of revenue cycle's biggest challenges. This is an exciting new chapter and I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue to learn and help shape the RCM space."
Patti is a member of HFMA, HIMSS, and NAHAM. She is a past president of the National Association of Hospital Access Managers and speaks frequently to NAHAM/HMFA/HIMSS chapters, healthcare providers, state hospital associations, and other professional associations across the country. Consolver is 1 of only 15 patient access leaders to be inducted into the NAHAM Fellowship program which nationally recognizes those who have contributed to the patient access services profession in a significant and sustained manner. In 2017 and 2018 Patti was named by Becker's Hospital Review on their 'Female Leaders to Know' report.
Patti is based in Dallas/Fort Worth.
Media Contact
Henry C Smither, The Wilshire Group Associates LLC, 1 3106992017, h.smither@thewilshiregroup.net
SOURCE The Wilshire Group Associates LLC
