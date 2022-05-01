James "Jim" Kirgin of James Kirgin Consulting Announces Charitable Support of Ukrainian Mission

James Kirgin pledging support to the Ukraine charity effort.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla., May 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- James Kirgin of James Kirgin Consulting, 169121 Front Beach Road Panama City Beach, FL is partnering with some of the top platforms in the world to support aid and military efforts of the Ukrainian forces in the international conflict with Russia and Ukraine. Rising political tensions between Russia and Ukraine over territory culminated in a constructive declaration of war by Russian President, Vladimir Putin, on February 24, 2022. This extreme escalation has created a humanitarian crisis as Ukrainian military and civilians, alike, come together to protect their country from the onslaught of bombing and other acts of aggression being carried out by Russian forces. With the war raging on for an eighth day in Ukraine, numerous nonprofits are stepping up by providing medical supplies, food, cash assistance and other essentials for those fighting in Ukraine and those fleeing to neighboring countries. The United Nations has indicated one million Ukrainians have fled their country thus far — a number that could elevate to four million if the fighting continues. A total of 10 million are predicted to be forced to flee their homes throughout the country.

Nonprofits have been critical of the attacks on civilians. Though civilian casualty numbers vary and authorities admittedly say an exact number is difficult to determine, nonprofits have remained vocal in citing international law and the need for a humanitarian corridor so help can reach those injured or civilians trying to leave the country.

James Kirgin has worked with some of the top minds in the marketing and investment sector for decades with his family of office brands in locations including the Oregon Group. James has pledged his support to health efforts in Ukraine and surrounding countries absorbing refugees fleeing the violence and disruption. His organization is also in communication with regional organizations to coordinate medical support for refugee communities. Direct relief is making its inventory of medical aid available and has humanitarian channels in Europe for further response. "The population in eastern Ukraine has been suffering from the conflict for almost eight years now," James Kirgin, said in a statement. "Every day is a fight for survival. Besides fear of attacks and violence, millions of people have no access to essential resources and services. The COVID-19 pandemic further exacerbates the situation. "The Kirgin Office, the Panama City Beach, Florida location, and the Vail, Colorado James Kirgin Family Office club are all included in a joint effort to help these humans in need.

Mr. Kirgin has been actively involved with both raising capital, and investing time in charitable efforts both at home in the United States and abroad. James is seeking other individuals and businesses to contribute to charities who are providing psychosocial support and essentials such as food, warm clothing and first aid. European charitable organizations are helping families from all over the country, providing emergency psychological assistance, and assisting in the evacuation process, and other volunteer run charity groups who are helping those on the front lines, the families of wounded and fallen heroes and displaced families in need of aid.

James Kirgin supports charities such as World Central Kitchen who has been serving hot meals to refugees at a 24-hour pedestrian border crossing in southern Poland since Feb. 24. It has since increased its efforts by adding services at eight accommodation centers in multiple countries, including Poland, Romania and Moldova. Meals include a traditional Polish soup called Żurek that is made with white sausage, smoked meat and sour fermented rye flour. As of Wednesday, the organization reported serving 41,000 meals so far in coordination with 26 restaurants in Poland.

The organization is working to create partnerships in Romania, but for now is preparing meals at the border in a food trailer. It has also started operations at the Chișinău Airport in Moldova with plans to expand there and possibly into Hungary and Slovakia as well.

Additionally, the nonprofit has partnered with Ukrainian restaurants to serve hot meals to those in need in five Ukrainian cities, including Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv and Lviv. Despite Kherson reportedly being under Russian control and active fighting occurring in the other cities, World Central Kitchen continues to serve the cities' residents. Nate Mook, World Central Kitchen's CEO, tweeted about partners baking bread in Kharkiv. He also has pledged support to CARE, who is raising money via its Ukraine Crisis Fund to reach 4 million Ukrainians — especially prioritizing women and girls, families, and the elderly — with immediate aid, including food, water, hygiene kits, psychosocial support and cash assistance. It's teaming up with People in Need to coordinate efforts. The first trucks with supplies of food, hygiene items, diapers, sleeping bags and mats, departed Tuesday.

James Kirgin believes in these charitable groups and he is also working directly with http://www.StephanPiscanocharities.com to aid in their outreach efforts.

Mr. Kirgin will be partnering with aid efforts to support supplies for families on the ground in need. Mr. Kirgin has been looking for like-minded partners who want to help contribute to this charitable cause. If you would like to participate as a volunteer or donor to the program please EMAIL: jkbk1010@icloud.com

