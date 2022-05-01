ZACK TEPERMAN RELEASES NEW PUBLIC RELATIONS HELP BOOK

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Zack Teperman, President of ZTPR - http://www.ztpr.net - a world-renowned public relations and marketing agency, has released his latest book, Enough Of The Bull$hit!, today!
The new book, a follow-up to Teperman's 2018 award-winning and best-seller, Cut The Bull$hit!, dives deeper into "how companies, actors, musicians, athletes and folks in every walk of life can think outside of the box to get people paying attention to them, and the steps needed to make it happen."
Adding insight to Teperman's wisdom and words are contributors David Meltzer (Co-founder of Sports 1 Marketing who formerly served as CEO of the Leigh Steinberg Sports & Entertainment agency, which was the inspiration for the movie Jerry Maguire), Jordan Belfort (aka The Wolf of Wall Street) and American billionaire entrepreneur, television personality, sports team owner and media proprietor, Mark Cuban.
The new book is on sale now in select bookstores across the United States and available worldwide via Amazon.com
For further information: ZTPR - info@ztpr.net & Teperman's Instagram: @zackteperman
SOURCE ZTPR
