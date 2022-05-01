Learning How To Navigate Grief And Loss In A Death-Denying Society

Author discusses best practices for communicating with the bereaved in new book

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., May 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Loss is an unavoidable part of life, and figuring out how to best support someone suffering from grief can be challenging. In her new book "Comforting the Bereaved Through Listening and Positive Responding: What Are The Bereaved Trying To Tell Us" Dr. Dee Stern implores readers to act with compassion and understanding when dealing with someone navigating their way through loss.

As a grief therapist, psychologist and chaplain, Dr. Stern has years of experience in helping people navigate difficult times in their lives. In her time helping others she has realized that many people do not understand what the appropriate etiquette is when communicating with someone who has suffered a loss.

"I have heard many angry or upsetting experiences over the years that were related to me by the bereaved," Dr. Stern said. "I have also endured these feelings, firsthand, after losing family, friends and beloved pets. I have heard the euphemisms, clichés, and even metaphors as others have. I have felt the anger and hurt and wondered why or how people could say these things."

While there are good intentions behind the messages, many individuals don't realize that what they say to someone experiencing grief and loss may cause further pain and distress. In her book, Dr. Stern urges readers to think before they speak, to consider if they would appreciate being told the same thing if they were dealing with a loss.

"The lessons here are to help us understand what someone who has suffered a loss is feeling," Dr. Stern said. "By practicing empathy, we can find healthier ways to provide support and comfort to those around us."

About the author

Dr. Dee Stern, L.C.P.C., Psy.D. is a grief therapist and chaplain at HSHS St. John's hospital, where she facilitates several weekly grief support groups. Along with teaching psychology and death and dying courses at the college level, she has done individual counseling and serves as a parish/bereavement minister at a local church. Dr. Stern hold both a masters and a doctorate in Psychology, along with a masters in Pastoral Studies.

She wrote this book to help families, friends, colleagues and professionals understand what the bereaved are experiencing and how to comfort them.

