Author Sam Pettus' new book "Through the Changing Seasons" is the second installment in his Autumn Spring series of romantic fiction novels

Recent release "Through the Changing Seasons" from Page Publishing author Sam Pettus is an evocative continuation of the budding relationship between Larry Watts, a divorced fifty-two-year-old, and Brandy Ames, his new neighbor, fresh off a breakup and on her own for the first time in her twenty-six years. Can their mutual attraction and respect weather the storms that their May-December romance will inevitably bring?

FORT SMITH, Ark., May 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sam Pettus, a graduate of Arkansas Tech University who served a brief stint with the United States Navy, has held almost every kind of job from custodian to corporate vice president, and is presently employed as a mail-processing clerk with the US Postal Service near his home in in Fort Smith, Arkansas, has completed his new book "Through the Changing Seasons": a spellbinding work of romantic fiction that keeps the pages turning until its satisfying conclusion.

The "Autumn Spring" saga continues with this second installment in the contemporary age-spanning romance series by author Sam Pettus. Fifty-two-year-old Larry Watts and twenty-six-year-old Brandy Ames have committed themselves to being a couple after a very unusual three-month courtship that started soon after Brandy became Larry's next-door neighbor. The two quickly found out that they had a lot in common despite their age difference and that both fit almost perfectly in the void left in each other's lives by previous bad relationships. They know where their growing love is taking them; however, they have decided to wait a year before seeing if their relationship is strong enough to last, with the prizes of engagement and marriage awaiting them at its end. This book, "Through the Passing Seasons", lets you witness the major parts of that special journey Larry and Brandy take over the course of that year.

Come experience Larry and Brandy's year of trial with them. Share in their Beach Party style summer vacation, their hunt for a supposed monster in the city sewers, their dealing with a flooded apartment, and more. Witness the fierceness of their first major fight, Brandy's learning to cook for the first time, the return of Brandy's ex-boyfriend, their playing servants for a day for Brandy's boss, and her being given the career chance of a lifetime, only to discover that she might have to give up Larry in order to claim it. See for yourself what also happens during this special year in the lives of those around them: their friends, coworkers, neighbors (old and new), Brandy's mother and sister, and more. Welcome back, friends. Welcome back to the wonderful world of Autumn Spring.

Published by Page Publishing, Sam Pettus' engrossing book is a superb choice for avid romantic fiction readers.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Through the Changing Seasons" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

