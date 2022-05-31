TES Honored by Receiving Several Prestigious Awards

SINGAPORE, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In April, the Edison Awards announced that TES's sustainable battery solutions would be honored with the 2022 Gold award in the Sustainability-Power Generation and Recovery category.

The recipients of the Edison Awards are selected through a thorough review process conducted by experts in the fields of science, technology, design, engineering, and marketing. The Edison judges noted the capacity offered by TES's proprietary recycling process, coupled with recovery rates of up to 99%. Additional commendations were made over the safe and low capital energy that the facility generates to power its process.

Notably, in the previous month, TES was honored with a Gold-level Green World Award in the Green Energy category. The Green World Awards are part of the Green Apple Environment Awards. The 2022 Green World Awards presentation ceremony was held on March 15 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Also in March 2022, TES was the proud recipient of a 2022 Data Centre World Award (DCW). These awards are presented annually in London to recognize and reward companies and individuals in the data center sector for innovative and leading achievements in several categories. The DCW judges noted TES's particular focus on resolving industry-critical problems and the global-scale nature of the services that use continuous cycles of iteration to improve.

Commenting on the recent awards, Eric Ingebretsen, TES's Chief Commercial Officer, said: "We're delighted to be recognized by such reputable organizations, and it's great to see TES represented amongst other global 2000 brands. At TES, we see ourselves as a global sustainability leader, and these awards prove that we are on the right path."

TES's award haul last year was equally bountiful, having been recognized twice by Microsoft in 2021. The first recognition, Microsoft's Authorized Refurbisher (MAR) Partner Innovation Award, reflects TES's continued endeavors to bring usable refurbished technology to the hands of those who need it most.

The second Microsoft award was given for Citizenship & Philanthropy, recognizing a remarkable 100% year-over-year growth in MAR citizenship license sales. This growth was generated by initiatives giving back to society and ensuring that quality digital devices are conferred to communities that need support in bridging the digital divide.

Gary Steele, TES's Chief Executive Officer, added: "The challenge we all face is clear. We must do everything we can to cut emissions and slow the pace of climate change. At TES, our role in that mission is to make a decade of difference, that is, to securely, safely, and sustainably transform and repurpose 1 billion kilograms of assets by 2030. We are well on our way toward the attainment of that goal through innovation and the adoption of circular models."

About TES

Founded in 2005, TES is a global leader in sustainable technology services and bespoke solutions that help clients manage the commissioning, deployment, and retirement of technology devices and components. As one of the largest IT lifecycle service providers in the world, TES understands the common challenges encountered when managing IT equipment throughout its lifecycle. Bespoke, cost-effective solutions address these challenges while achieving compliance with all local and international data security, environmental, and industry regulations.

TES's mission is to make a decade of difference by securely, safely, and sustainably transforming and repurposing 1 billion kilograms of assets by 2030. Through an unmatched global footprint of 42 owned facilities across 21 countries, TES offers unrivaled service-level consistency, consistent commercials, lower logistics costs, local environmental compliance experts inregion, support in local time zones and languages, and a deep understanding of transboundary movement globally.

To find out more about TES's Awards and Recognitions, follow this link: www.tes-amm.com/awards-recognition. For more information on TES, visit www.tes-amm.com. For inquiries, please email Jon Sawyer at jon.sawyer@tes-amm.com.

