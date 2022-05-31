Lecithin Market To Reach USD 1,750 Million By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Acumen Research And Consulting

TOKYO, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global lecithin market size is estimated to grow a CAGR above 6% over the forecast timeframe and reach a market value of around USD 1,750 million by 2030.



Healthy lifestyles have grown in popularity over time, with people all over the world including healthy and nutritious foods in their everyday diets. Furthermore, the increased demand for nutrient-dense meals, beverages, and supplements is assisting in the growth of the lecithin industry. Lecithin has been used to treat illnesses like Alzheimer's and dementia. It is used to treat eczema, gallbladder disease, liver disease, depression, high cholesterol, and anxiety. Lecithin is also used in food to prevent the separation of ingredients. It's also utilized in the production of processed foods and ready-to-eat meals as a lubricant or emulsifier. These broad applications are essential for consumption through the conclusion of the forecasted period.

Request for a sample of this premium research report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2905

Lecithin is a lipid that is essential for tissue development in the body. It is one of the most important components of biological membranes. Lecithin is necessary for maintaining tissue structural stability, moving fat molecules, transmitting signals, and providing energy to cellular processes. Lecithin has a wide range of healthcare and industrial uses. Moreover, it is used to treat memory disorders such as dementia and Alzheimer's disease. It's also used to treat eczema, depression, high cholesterol, and gallbladder problems. Skin can also be moisturized using lecithin. Lecithin could possibly be used in eye treatments to help keep the medication in contact with the cornea. Commercial lecithin is also used in a wide range of industrial and pharmaceutical applications. It is the most important byproduct of oil products due to its efficiency and industrial utility. Lecithin could also be used as a food additive to prevent some ingredients from separating and improve the texture of meals.

Report Coverage

Market Lecithin Market



Market Size 2021 US$ 980 Mn



Market Forecast 2028 US$ 1,753 Mn



CAGR 6.9% During 2022 - 2030



Analysis Period 2018 - 2030



Base Year 2021



Forecast Data 2022 - 2030



Segments Covered By Source, By Application, By Form, And By Geography



Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



Key Companies Profiled Archer Daniels Midland Company, Wilmar International Limited, Ruchi Soya Industries ltd., Lipoid GmbH, Cargill, Inc, DuPont, Inc., Foodchem International Corporation, Sodrugestvo Group S.A, Caldic Canada Inc, Imcopa Food Ingredients B.V., Orison Chemicals Limited, and Clarkson Specialty Lecithins.



Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis



Customization Scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation





Global Lecithin Market Growth Aspects

The food-processing sector is a critical driver of lecithin consumption because it is used as a food ingredient and has applications as a lubricant stabilizer, natural emulsifier, realizing agent, and several other things. On the other hand, pharmaceutical companies are increasing their demand for lecithin, which is used in treatments for liver and cholesterol health impacts, neurological diseases, and cardiovascular problems. Growing consumer health consciousness has led to an increase in demand for medical products as being one of the products that are also used for prevention as it aids in the treatment of various diseases associated with brain disorders, spleen, and blood cholesterol, and is also used therapeutically. Manufacturers are increasing their investments in research and development in order to implement sustainable production and growth portions, which may help in promoting lecithin demand in the long run. Current regulations, restrictions, and processes on phospholipid quality food play an important role in industrial and commercial applications across Europe, potentially increasing demand for lecithin.

Don't fail to benefit from business opportunities in Lecithin Market. Speak to our analyst, ask any queries and our analyst will help your business grow.

The demand for dietary supplements is increasing

A healthy lifestyle leads to consumers seeking out a variety of dietary supplements in order to maintain and improve their health and wellbeing. Thus, the market for lecithin in the dietary supplement industry is being driven by an obsessive focus on the preventive healthcare system, as well as robust endorsement deals and marketing initiatives for lifestyle enhancement products. The most important factor influencing the market is an increase in demand for food ingredients derived from various dietary sources, which would benefit the industry.

Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global lecithin market. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global lecithin market, owing to the region's growing health-conscious citizenry, which is focused on adding healthy and nutritional food products and additives to their daily meal. Growing demand for cosmetic product lines and an increase in disposable income, combined with growing demands for skincare and hair care product offerings, will propel regional industry growth. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the global lecithin market throughout the forecast period, owing to an increased focus on lecithin research and development for its expanded use in pharmaceutical formulations.

Interconnected Reports Consumer Goods and Food and Beverages Market

The market for seaweed is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12.9% from 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach the market value of around US$ 14,191.6 Mn by 2027.

The global omega-3 market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 7.9% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027 and to reach around US$ 4.5 Bn by 2027.

The global veterinary medicine market is anticipated to reach market size of around US$ 29,000 Mn by 2027 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 5% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2020 – 2027.

Market Segmentation

The global lecithin market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on source, application, and form. Based on the source, the market is divided into soy, rapeseed, sunflower, and others. Based on the application, the market separated into food & beverages, animal feed, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and industrial. Based on form, the market is categorized into liquid, powder, and granules.

Major Players

Some key players covered global in the lecithin industry are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Wilmar International Limited, Ruchi Soya Industries ltd., Lipoid GmbH, Cargill, Inc, DuPont, Inc., Foodchem International Corporation, Sodrugestvo Group S.A, Caldic Canada Inc, Imcopa Food Ingredients B.V., Orison Chemicals Limited, and Clarkson Specialty Lecithins.

To receive personalized service, please share your research needs here@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-customization/2905

Buy this premium research report - https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2905

About Acumen:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

Contact Us:

Mr. Frank Wilson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +14079154157

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com