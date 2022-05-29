Global Dry Fruits Market Size Worth USD 7.7 Billion by 2028 | Dry Fruits Industry Expected CAGR 3.9% | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing urbanization and changing lifestyles have increased the demand for Dry Fruits Market in different societies and cultures and thus are fueling the market growth. Increase in the snack industry globally is also witnessing a robust growth in the Dry Fruits Market. The emerging trend among consumers to select protein and fiber enriched snacks is fueling the demand for Dry Fruits Market snacks. Food industries are coming up with specific Dry Fruits Market rich products which are indirectly helping the market to flourish. Owing to these factors in acceptance, Dry Fruits Market are gaining huge importance on a global market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled "Dry Fruits Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Table Dates, Dried Grapes, Dried Figs, Dried Apricots), by Application (Bakery, Confectioneries, Breakfast Cereal, Snacks), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".



The market size stood at a revenue USD 6.2 Billion in the year 2021. The Global Dry Fruits Market size is expected to reach USD 7.7 Billion by the year 2028 and the market is projected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

Increasing Population and Rising Demand for Snacked Food in Urban Cities is Expected to Fuel the Market Growth.

Increasing urban population, changing lifestyles of individuals owing to considerable rise in disposable incomes is the main factor that boosts the overall growth. In recent years, an increased population at the workplace leaves less time for food preparation, in turn demands quality food for better health benefits. Packaged Dry Fruits Market are popular in the urban areas, as they provide an adequate amount of nutrition.

Additionally, interest in protein has been building for years. Its value has grown far beyond its use for building muscle, and today protein is considered essential for weight management and good health. For example, fresh fruit consumption has seen a significant growth in the past few years, while consumption of canned fruits and frozen fruits has declined during the same period.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents' research, the Dry Fruits market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% during the forecast period.

The Dry Fruits market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 6.2 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.7 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Dry Fruits market.



Segmentation of Global Dry Fruits Market:

Type Table Dates Dried Grapes Dried Figs Dried Apricots Prunes Dried Cranberries

Application Bakery Confectioneries Breakfast Cereal Snacks Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





High Cost of Dry Fruits Market

High prices of the Dry Fruits Market products have restricted their adoption among middle-income groups. Furthermore, home-cooked food is preferred by consumers in the rural and isolated regions, due to lack of awareness about these products. However, promotional campaigns and affordable Dry Fruits Market products would lead to overall increase in the revenue generation of the market

COVID-19 Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The Dry Fruits Market also had a huge impact. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop the swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to a severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data- points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The Report on Dry Fruits Market Highlights:

Assessment of the Market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis:

Increasing Growth of Dry Fruits Market in Europe

Europe dominated the Global Dry Fruits Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. Decrease in consumption of highly sugar-based food rates and rising purchasing power of population in the Asia-Pacific region have significantly fostered the demand of the Dry Fruits Market products in this region. Growth in the Dry Fruits Market enriching food companies is growing in this region.

For instance, the domestic demand for fruit products is shaped by a myriad of market forces. Combination of factors such as wellness, indulgence, convenience, ethnicity, value, and demographic forces acting independently or independently, influence consumption patterns and demand for fruit products.

List of Prominent Players in the Dry Fruits Market:

Manassen Foods Australia Pty Ltd. (New South Wales - Australia)

Olam International Limited (Singapore)

Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc. (Massachusetts - U.S.)

Bergin Fruit Nut Company Inc. (Minnesota - U.S.)

Sun sweet Growers Inc. (California - U.S.)

National Raisin Company (California - U.S.)

Sun-Maid Growers of California (California - U.S.)

Angus Park Fruit Company Private Ltd. (North SA - Australia)

Graceland Fruit Inc. (Michigan - U.S.)

Murray River Organics (Victoria - Australia)

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Dry Fruits Market?

How will the Dry Fruits Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion's share of the Dry Fruits Market?

What is the Dry Fruits market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Dry Fruits Market throughout the forecast period?

This report titled "Dry Fruits Market" will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Type



° Table Dates



° Dried Grapes



° Dried Figs



° Dried Apricots



° Prunes Dried



° Cranberries



• Application



° Bakery



° Confectioneries



° Breakfast Cereal



° Snacks



° Others



• Region



° North America



° Europe



° Asia Pacific



° Latin America



° Middle East & Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America



° U.S.



° Canada



° Mexico



• Europe



° U.K



° France



° Germany



° Italy



° Spain



° Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



° China



° Japan



° India



° South Korea



° South East Asia



° Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



° Brazil



° Argentina



° Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



° GCC Countries



° South Africa



° Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • Manassen Foods Australia Pty Ltd. (New South Wales - Australia)



• Olam International Limited (Singapore)



• Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc. (Massachusetts - U.S.)



• Bergin Fruit Nut Company Inc. (Minnesota - U.S.)



• Sunsweet Growers Inc. (California - U.S.)



• National Raisin Company (California - U.S.)



• Sun-Maid Growers of California (California - U.S.)



• Angus Park Fruit Company Private Ltd. (North SA - Australia)



• Graceland Fruit Inc. (Michigan - U.S.)



• Murray River Organics (Victoria - Australia) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

