Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Dentsply Sirona, IonQ, Singularity Future, and Clariant and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Dentsply Sirona, Inc. XRAY, IonQ, Inc. IONQ, Singularity Future Technology, Inc. SGLY, and Clariant AG CLZNY. Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.
Dentsply Sirona, Inc. XRAY
On April 19, 2022, the Company issued a press release announcing the termination of Chief Executive Officer, Don Casey, effective immediately, and that Casey will also cease to serve as a member of the Company's Board.
Following this news, shares of Dentsply Sirona dropped sharply by $6.52 per share, over 13%, to close at $42.20 per share on April 19, 2022.
For more information on the Dentsply Sirona investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/XRAY
IonQ, Inc. IONQ
On May 3, 2022, Scorpion Capital released a 183-page short report regarding IonQ's management, operations, and business. The Scorpion Capital report stated that "We conducted 25 research interviews including 7 former employees and executives; 11 leading quantum computing experts including seminal names in the field, some who have published papers with IonQ's founders and are intimately familiar with its technology; and 5 of its key "customers" and partners. We believe our research represents the most in-depth due diligence to date on IonQ, leading us to conclude it is just another VC-backed SPAC scam."
Following this news, IonQ's stock closed down 9.03%, to close at $7.15 per share on May 3, 2022.
For more information on the IonQ investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/IONQ
Singularity Future Technology, Inc. SGLY
On May 5, 2022, Hindenburg Research ("Hindenburg") published a report entitled "Singularity Future Technology: This Nasdaq-Listed Company's CEO Is a fugitive, on the Run for Allegedly Operating a Massive Ponzi Scheme.' The Hindenburg report alleged, among other things, that ‘singularity's CEO, Yang Jie, is a fugitive on the run from Chinese authorities for running an alleged $300 million Ponzi scheme that lured in over 20,000 victims" and "fled to the U.S. while at least 28 other individuals involved in the case were sentenced to prison terms ranging from 6 months to 15 years." The Hindenburg report further alleged that "Singularity's massive [cryptocurrency] mining rig deal appears to be a brazen undisclosed related party deal" and that "[w]e see little evidence that Singularity's ‘proprietary' crypto mining rigs ever existed in the first place. The photos and descriptions of Singularity's miners match precisely with another brand called KOI Miner."
On this news, Singularity's stock price fell $1.95 per share, or 28.89%, to close at $4.80 per share on May 5, 2022.
For more information on the Singularity Future investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/SGLY
Clariant AG CLZNY
On February 14, 2022, Swiss chemical maker, Clariant AG, disclosed that it will delay issuing Q4 2021 and full year 2021 financial results due an ongoing internal investigation into potential accounting fraud.
Clariant AG is investigating internal whistleblower complaints that the company has known about since September 2021, pertaining to booking issues aimed at boosting results to meet targets.
On this news, shares of Clariant AG ADR shares fell more than 14% in intraday trading on February 14, 2022.
For more information on the Clariant investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CLZNY
