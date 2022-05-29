Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Teladoc, Rollins, and Tupperware and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC, Rollins, Inc. ROL, and Tupperware Brands Corporation TUP. Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.
Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC
On April 27, 2022, Teladoc reported first quarter financial results for the quarter that ended on March 31, 2022. The company announced it was revising and lowering its 2022 outlook due to a "lower-than-expected" yield on the Company's marketing spend and a net loss of $41.48 per share, which was attributed to a "non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $6.6 billion."
Following this announcement, the company's stock price dropped by $24.27 per share or more than 43% to close at $31.56 per share on April 28, 2022.
For more information on the Teladoc investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/TDOC
Rollins, Inc. ROL
On October 28, 2020, Rollins disclosed a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") investigation into how the Company established accruals and reserves at period-end and the impact of those accruals and reserves on reported earnings for periods beginning January 1, 2015. The Company's subsequently filed Annual Report later disclosed the results of an internal Company-initiated investigation that found a significant deficiency in the Company's internal controls relating to the documentation and review of accounting entries for certain reserves and accruals. Then, on October 29, 2021, Rollins reported that it had initiated discussions with the SEC staff regarding a potential investigation resolution.
For more information on the Rollins investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/ROL
Tupperware Brands Corporation TUP
On May 4, 2022, the Company announced poor operating results, coming in far below estimates: Adjusted EPS from continuing operations 12 cents, estimate 53 cents; and net sales $348.1 million, estimate $362.5 million. Furthermore, the Company withdrew its full year 2022 guidance, and named a new CFO. The Company attributed the poor performance to the conflict in Russia and Ukraine. Interestingly, when pressed by analysts on a conference call, the Company acknowledged that Russia and Ukraine only accounted for 2% of its revenue.
On this news, the price of Tupperware shares declined by $5.76 per share, or approximately 32.16%, from $17.91 per share to close at $12.15 per share on May 4, 2022.
For more information on the Tupperware investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/TUP
About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.