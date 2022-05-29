CyberCEO Billy Pena: Sharing Vision with Cyberbackers Leads to Success

Beverly Hills , May 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guest CyberCEO Pena breaks down his positive experience with Cyberbacker in a new episode of CyberCEO.
In this episode, Cruz and Pena agree that investing time in virtual leverage leads to successful partnerships.
Listen to Angelo Cruz and Billy Pena's conversation here.
What Sets Cyberbacker Apart
When Billy Pena, a solo agent based in New Jersey, realized he needed help running his business, Pena "jumped on the wagon"-and decided to give virtual leverage a try. His first experience was labor-intensive. Pena went through over 400 applicants and was ultimately unsuccessful. Neither of the two assistants he hired lasted.
When he heard about cyberbacker, Pena says, he was attracted to the company's low cost, extensive vetting process, and built-in accountability. "They go above and beyond," he said.
"With the Right Leverage, You Can Do More"
Pena's two Cyberbackers, Cleo and Polly, save him "tons" of time," he says. They help him stay organized, handle myriad paperwork, write up contracts, and follow up with attorneys, lenders, and clients.
"I'm a numbers guy," Pena says. Cleo and Polly send a list of tasks they've completed at the end of each day. "There are about 20-25 tasks per day," Pena says. If you multiply that number by five days in a week and four weeks in a month, "That's a lot of tasks I don't have to deal with in the month."
Support Helps Cyberbackers Thrive
Pena believes that daily structure and communication are key to his success with Cyberbacker. "Every day, we get on a call," he says. "How's it going in your world? What needs to be done today?"
More importantly, Pena shares his larger vision with Polly and Cleo and gives them the support and motivation they need to be great team members. After all, Pena says, virtual leverage is "only as good as the time you take to invest in it."
Indeed, working with his Cyberbackers has helped Pena double his income. "Peace of mind allowed me to get more business," he said. "I'm excited for the future."
About: Cyberbacker's goal is to match accomplished individuals to clients who share similar values and goals to optimize growth. Find more information at www.cyberbacker.com, or contact Cyberbacker directly by email: growth@cyberbacker.com or phone: +1 801 686 8043
Billy Pena is a New Jersey-based realtor. For more information, see www.teampena.com
