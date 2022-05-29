6,200 Race Participants & The Miracle of the Medals

CALGARY, Alberta, May 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The medals may have miraculously arrived just six hours before race time, unloaded from a stuck cargo container, but the Servus Calgary Marathon participants didn't seem to have missed a step, participating in the first full Calgary Marathon weekend since 2019.



With excitement in the air (along with a little cool wind), 6,200 excited participants lined the start chutes to begin their run, walk and roll to the finish line. These runners included 85-year-old Gerry Miller, the 2.5 hour pacer.

As sign of the times, in-person participation vs. virtual race participation increased to 98%, while in September's delayed event, more than a quarter of the runners participated in the "virtual run" option. The virtual event option was introduced in 2021 in response to Covid restrictions and has remained an option since, but clearly runners were ready to hit the pavement with their peers.

Friday and Saturday also marked the much-anticipated return of the pre-race Runners Market and exhibition at the Stampede Park Grandstand.

Race enthusiasts had the opportunity to choose their distance by participating in the 50km Ultra, Servus Calgary Marathon 42.2 km, Centaur Subaru 21.1km, Asics Runkeeper 10km, GoodLife Fitness 5km Walk & Run or the Kids Marathon, for those 12 years of age and under.

In addition to choosing a race distance, runners could choose to run on behalf of a charity, choosing from 73 registered charities. That challenge raised over $325,000 this year and charities keep 100 per cent of the proceeds raised. Donations to all participating charities will be accepted until midnight June 28th, 2022.

This year's event provided opportunity to highlight a pool of talented local-area athletes. A familiar face and local running champion, Kip Kangogo of Lethbridge, Alberta crossed the finish line first with a time of 2:32:54, followed not long after by female first place finisher Maria Zambrano, of Calgary, Alberta with a time of 2:46:49.

"Congratulations to all the finishers who achieved something remarkable today, you are all an inspiration to your community," says Kirsten Fleming, Executive Director, Run Calgary. "It's been so wonderful to see all of our racers in person – to see their excitement at the finish line and watch the emotion as they achieve their various personal goals."

ATTACHED MARATHON PHOTOS: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/4qb903ryrr4gh9x/AADTwmtTPQ0h6p1dhPrfFMqca?dl=0





Servus Calgary Marathon Results Marathon Male 1. Kip Kangogo – Lethbridge, Alberta 2:32:54 2. Tom McGrath – Edmonton, Alberta 2:35:31 3. Mohamed Ahmed – Edmonton, Alberta 2:40:36





Marathon Female 1. Maria Zambrano – Calgary, Alberta 2:46:49 2. Kirsten Hooper – Calgary, Alberta 3:05:12 3. Amy Morrison – Edmonton, Alberta 3:10:41





Centaur Subaru 21.1KM Results Half Marathon Male 1. Matthew Travaglini – Calgary, Alberta 1:09:06 2. Matthew Lozano – Ajax, ON 1:10:13 3. Scott Hill – Canmore, Alberta 1:11:45





Half Marathon Female 1. Emily James – Calgary, Alberta 1:20:14 2. Makenna Fitzgerald – Calgary, Alberta 1:20:38 3. Caitlin Vale – Edmonton, Alberta 1:21:46





50K Ultra Results 50K Male 1. Scott Cooper – Calgary, Alberta 3:07:10 2. Jacob Puzey – Invermere, BC 3:08:55 3. Christopher Ashland - Bozeman, Montana 3:45:58





50K Female 1. Catrin Jones – Victoria, BC 3:47:08 2. Jodi Moore – Calgary, Alberta 4:12:25 3. Caitlin MacKinnon – Heritage, Alberta 4:20:54





To see a list of charities involved in the Servus Charity Challenge, please visit: https://calgarymarathon.com/info/charity-challenge/

For more highlights and complete race results, please visit: calgarymarathon.com/results.html

About Run Calgary

Run Calgary is Alberta's premier race organization and a not-for-profit organization that raises $1 million annually for local charities. In addition to its marquee event, the Servus Calgary Marathon Race Weekend, Run Calgary plans and executes several other small to large events annually and sees some 25,000 finishers. Through its school programs, free events and charity races, Run Calgary gets people of all ages and abilities moving and is dedicated to promoting healthy active living that is accessible to all.

About the Servus Calgary Marathon

A race for every age and ability, Alberta's Best Road Race in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2017 and 2018 includes the 50K Ultra, Servus 42.2K, Centaur Subaru 21.1K, the Asics Runkeeper 10K, the Goodlife Fitness 5K Family Walk & Run and the Kids Marathon. The event brings in $7 million annually to the local economy and gives back through the Servus Charity Challenge, scholarships and other annual programming.

About Servus Credit Union Ltd.



Servus Credit Union is a member-owned financial institution serving members from more than 100 locations in 59 communities. Servus aspires to build a better world — one member at a time — by shaping member financial fitness to help Albertans feel in control, financially resilient and able to pursue opportunities. For more information visit www.servus.ca

For media enquiries only :



Kirsten-Ellen Fleming

Executive Director, Calgary Marathon Society

Kirsten@calgarymarathon.com

587-899-2287

