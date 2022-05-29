The Plumbing Life Saver on Plumbing Issues That Can Arise From Heavy Rain

SYDNEY, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When heavy rain hits, a property's plumbing system can be affected. According to the leading plumber Port Stephens-wide, The Plumbing Life Saver, heavy rain doesn't necessarily mean a disaster for a home's plumbing, as long as homeowners act fast to solve issues that appear.

The Plumbing Life Saver explains that rainwater flows with sticks, leaves and other debris that can build up in the sewer system, clogging drains and pipes. This will lead to sinks draining slowly and a foul odour coming from the drain channel. If a homeowner spots any signs of blocked drains, they can first try unblocking the drains using a plunger and clear any debris from gutters, rooftops and around the drains. If the problem persists, they should call in a professional plumber, like The Plumbing Life Saver, who has years of experience fixing blocked drains Port Stephens-wide.

Heavy downpours can cause water to accumulate in the lowest points of the yard, softening the soil and potentially compromising the property's stability as well as being a flood risk. To prevent flooding, The Plumbing Life Saver recommends homeowners keep storm drains clear. If water is accumulating, a plumber will likely use a sump pump or wet vac to remove the excess water.

With shifting soil caused by heavy rain, underground pipes can be weakened and bent, which could lead to them cracking. The Plumbing Life Saver says signs of leaking pipes include low water pressure, water discolouration or debris coming from the tap. If any of these issues arise, it is advised to call in a plumber to repair the pipes immediately, before the problem escalates.

The Plumbing Life Saver explains that heavy rain can overload the sewer line, causing backups. Additionally, too much rain can oversaturate the soil around the septic tank, causing it to flood. In both instances, it is best to seek the help of a plumber as these issues can result in hazardous materials coming into the house.

If homeowners encounter cracked or burst pipes, clogged drains or flooding because of poor drainage, calling on a reliable emergency plumber can potentially prevent a disastrous situation.

For any plumbing emergency, including fixing hot water Port Stephens-wide, call The Plumbing Life Saver today.

