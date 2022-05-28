Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigation of CTEK, MANT, ETTX and VMW

NEW YORK, May 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CynergisTek, Inc. CTEK

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CTEK to Clearwater Compliance LLC for $1.25 per share in cash.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

ManTech International Corporation MANT

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MANT to a private equity consortium led by The Carlyle Group Inc. for $96.00 in cash per share of MANT owned.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ETTX

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ETTX to Innoviva, Inc. for $2.20 per share in cash.

VMware, Inc. VMW

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of VMW to Broadcom Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of VMW will elect to receive either $142.50 in cash or 0.2520 shares of Broadcom common stock for each share of VMW they own.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2022 Lifshitz Law PLLC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law PLLC, 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

