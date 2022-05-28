Sangkara token ($MISA) from Indonesia will be the Main Sponsor of Blockchain Malaysia Get Connected 2022 event

Jakarta, Indonesia, May 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A big Blockchain event will be held in Malaysia this year. Supported by BNB Chain, Indonesian company Sangkara Misa (PT Mitra Sangkara Abadi) will be the main sponsor.
The event which will be held in the middle of Summer Holidays 24-25 June 2022 will be held at One of the Biggest Tourist Resorts in Malaysia, Genting Highland.
This event will be an educational event about the Crypto world which is currently an idol in the world. Although many large countries reject Crypto, it appears that the current development of Crypto assets cannot be stopped. The Central Bank of the United States itself is preparing a bill to regulate Crypto in the United States. China itself is also currently preparing how the Central Bank of Digital Currency (CDBC) can become a Crypto regulator in its country.
BNB Chain, which can be considered the number one network in the world as part of the BINANCE ecosystem itself, uses BNB (BEP-20), in collaboration with Sangkara Misa ($MISA) which also uses the binance smart chain ecosystem or other names BNBCHAIN. Sangkara ($MISA) held this event as an educational event in the midst of Summer holidays.
Malaysia was chosen for the international event because in this neighboring country, the crypto investment climate is very good and is warmly welcomed by local regulators. In addition, the Malaysian Crypto industry has grown rapidly in the last 2 years. Genting Highland was chosen because the summer holiday atmosphere will bring Crypto education into a pleasant non-formal atmosphere.
The hope of SANGKARA ($MISA) by becoming a sponsor is to give more people the opportunity to know more about what and how Crypto can be an alternative investment vehicle. In addition, Sangkara sees opportunities for startup or local companies to become international with this crypto technology. It is also supported by BNB Chain as the largest network and has the most Crypto projects in the world.
Sangkara ($MISA) itself as a token from Indonesia offers something unique and different, namely a token based on real businesses and real assets. Sangkara tokens ($MISA) are currently available for purchase at PROBIT, HOTBIT, Bitmart, BITRUE, Coinstore, and Lbank. About Sangkara ($MISA) itself can be seen at www.misatoken.com.
Full details of the event, can be seen at
https://www.aseanconferences.com
Participant contributions, speaker registration, and contributors or promotions will be opened online on the website on May 30, 2022.
Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. This is not an investment advice. Readers are encouraged to do their own research.
Contact Details:
Mitra Sangkara Abadi PTE LTD
Boulevard Office Tower
6th Floor Suite B1-B2
Tanah Abang
Central Jakarta
Indonesia
Email : Admin@misatoken.com, Info@misatoken.com
Asean Conferences contact:
Website : www.aseanconferences.com
Email: admin@aseanconferences.com
